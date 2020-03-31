The coronavirus crisis puts Equal Pay Day in a new light





Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Doulas adapt to sanatorium bans on guests, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband is out of the sanatorium, and the coronavirus crisis puts this yr’s Equal Pay Day in a new light. Have a productive Tuesday.

– Equal Pay Day. With the whole lot happening in the arena, it’s essential be forgiven for forgetting about Equal Pay Day. But we’re right here to remind you—nowadays’s the day! And, advocates for equivalent pay say, it’s extra essential than ever.

The annual date marks the purpose this yr that girls must paintings to earn what males earned ultimate yr on my own—about 81 cents at the greenback. But this yr, there are particular cases. Think about what the long-term affect of the gender pay hole way all through a crisis like the only we’re in now.

Years of a 20% or upper hole in wages with males leaves ladies with much less in financial savings to climate an financial downturn. It leaves their households with fewer sources all through a crisis. And the nonetheless power gender salary hole leaves probably the most crucial staff at the entrance strains of this pandemic—ladies operating in grocery retail outlets and hospitals—incomes lower than their male friends whilst they’re striking their protection in peril for the general public just right.

You can learn extra information about the relationship between the salary hole and the coronavirus crisis right here.

So amid the whole lot else in your plate, spare a concept for Equal Pay Day this yr. Women want it greater than ever.

