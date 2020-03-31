The Average Woman Loses $407,760 Because of the Gender Wage Gap Over Her Lifetime

Equal Pay Day—how some distance into a brand new yr the moderate girl has to paintings to earn what the moderate guy made the earlier yr—falls on March 31 this yr, a pair of days previous than in 2019. Progress? Hardly, particularly in a bissextile year.

At the present fee, it is going to take till 2059 for U.S. ladies to succeed in parity with males, says the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. And it is going to take even longer for ladies in lots of different international locations: Projecting present developments into the long run, the World Economic Forum initiatives it is going to be just about 100 years ahead of ladies in the 107 international locations it often follows will succeed in parity.

Here are any other telling numbers that make clear the chronic gender salary hole.

Why It Pays to Share How Much You Make Being clear about salaries is an impressive device to assist shut the gender salary hole

Illustration by way of Alex Fine

$407,760

How a lot cash a regular girl in the U.S. loses over the route of a 40-year occupation because of the gender salary hole. For ladies of colour, the losses are even worse: $944,800 for black ladies; $1,121,440, for Latinas.

82 cents

How a lot the moderate girl in the U.S. now makes in comparison to each and every buck a person brings house. Over the route of a yr, Lean In stories, the moderate girl loses $10,122 because of this of the gender pay hole.

The Gender Wage Gap, By Age

The older a girl will get, the much less she makes relative to a regular guy

Women’s profits, as a proportion of males’s profits:

20–24: 89%

25–34: 87%

35–44: 80%

45–54: 78%

55–64: 75%

The Gender Wage Gap, By Ethnicity

How a lot a regular girl earns for each and every buck {that a} guy earns:

Asian ladies: 90 centsWhite ladies: 79 centsBlack ladies: 62 centsNative American ladies: 58 centsLatinas: 55 cents

The 2020 Equal Pay Day Calendar

How some distance into the yr more than a few ladies want to paintings to make as a lot the moderate guy earned remaining yr:

Asian-American ladies: February 11, 2020

All U.S. ladies: March 31, 2020

Black ladies: August 13, 2020

Native American ladies: October 1, 2020

Latina ladies: October 29, 2020

23%

How a lot much less ladies are paid than males, on moderate, international

257

The quantity of years it is going to take to near the financial alternative and participation gender hole international if the gradual fee of development skilled over the duration from 2006 to 2020 continues

70 cents

How a lot the moderate running mother in the U.S. earns for each and every buck {that a} running dad makes, also known as “the motherhood penalty”

More Education, Bigger Wage Gap

How a lot much less ladies normally make than males, by way of stage of training (ladies’s weekly profits/males’s weekly profits):

Less than highschool: 23%

(Weekly profits: ladies, $495; males, $644)

High college stage: 25%

(Weekly profits: ladies, $633; males, $845)

Bachelor’s stage: 24%

(Weekly profits: ladies, $1,098; males, $1,444)

Advanced stage: 27%

(Weekly profits: ladies, $1,367; males, $1,861)

16%

The proportion of Americans who suppose U.S. corporations are doing sufficient to near the gender salary hole

Why is there a pay hole?

65% of ladies say it is because of place of job biases53% of males say it is because of place of job biases23% of Americans say it is because of the possible choices ladies make

Where the Gap Is Biggest/Smallest, By State

Women’s profits as a proportion of males’s profits

Smallest hole is in California/Washington D.C.: 89%

Biggest hole is in Louisiana: 69%

Sources: National Women’s Law Center, American Association of University Women, EqualPayAs of late.org, Lean In, Organisation for Economic Development & Cooperation, World Economic Forum, Survey Monkey, U.S. Census Bureau