Stephen Colbert Unloads on Trump for Accusing Medical Workers of Stealing Coronavirus Masks

Stephen Colbert become the primary late-night host to social distance himself from each an target market and visitors when he delivered The Late Show from his tub two weeks in the past. Since then, it has temporarily develop into the norm, with Trevor Noah streaming from his sofa, Samantha Bee broadcasting from the woods, and Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers all presenting some model of their displays from house as neatly.

After taking a step again to reconsider during the last week or so, Colbert used to be again in a large manner Monday evening, generating his display on CBS from his New Jersey area. “It’s good to be back,” he started. “What have I missed? Anything big?”

With his son as his cameraman and his daughter as his make-up artist, the host informed a handful of handwashing and social distancing jokes prior to handing over the most important message to audience about staying at house. “America, you got this,” he stated. “You have been training for this moment your whole lives. Every canceled plan, every 2 a.m. Netflix binge, every Grubhub order from the restaurant across the street. It was for this! We’re Americans, and there’s nothing we do better than not doing things.”