Conservative communicate radio host Rush Limbaugh advised that the media has been exaggerating hospitalization charges for COVID-19 because the virus continues to all of a sudden unfold thru America.

Limbaugh made the remarks at the Tuesday version of The Rush Limbaugh Show, claiming that some media studies of overcrowded hospitals and a wired well being care gadget had been overblown.

“One of the things that interests me is the hospitalization numbers,” Limbaugh mentioned. “Because if you look at Drudge, if you look at the drive-by media, you would believe there is not a single hospital bed in this country, right? You have been led to believe that every hospital is overflowing. That dead bodies are in body bags and refrigerated trucks that are being parked off to landfills or whatever.”

“There’s just not a hospital bed around, the hospitals are overflowing. If you have to go to a hospital you may as just well pack it in and die,” he added.

Limbaugh famous that he had researched present instances in his house house of Palm Beach county, Florida. He mentioned that there have been 514 instances with 11 deaths and 57 hospitalizations, suggesting that the virus used to be no longer having a critical affect at the county and extrapolating his findings to practice to the rustic as a complete. He claimed he may no longer to find statistics for different spaces.

“I want you to think of the way this is being reported, particularly about New York and other places where there’s not a hospital bed to be had, where they’re putting people in the hallways,” Limbaugh mentioned. “There’s no ventilators. There’s no nothing. We haven’t got… we’re just in bad shape out there. 514 cases, 57 hospitalizations. That sounds like a small number to me. Why aren’t the hospitalization numbers being reported to us?”

“They’re clearly trying to create the impression that we don’t have any hospitals,” he added. “We’re so overflowing with cases that we don’t have any hospitals.”

Newsweek reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

The Florida Department of Health reported overall instances within the state had been simply over 6,300 as of Tuesday, whilst New York state had greater than 75,000 instances. The overall choice of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is most probably to sharply build up relying on what number of sufferers were examined and identified with the virus.

Research printed within the scientific magazine Lancet Infectious Diseases on Monday additionally means that hospitalization charges range with age. Although younger adults identified with the virus require hospitalization at low charges, the velocity jumps to over eight % for other people of their 50s and sharply will increase from there, with greater than 18 % of other people above 80 being admitted to hospitals.

Limbaugh up to now claimed that “leftists” had been hoping for the virus to lead to a large dying toll so they might blame President Donald Trump. Limbaugh and the president seem to have a shut courting, with Trump awarding Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom all through his State of the Union deal with on February 4.

“They would love for the coronavirus to be this deadly strain that wipes everybody out, so they could blame Trump for it,” Limbaugh advised his radio target audience on February 25. “Don’t doubt me on that.”

One day previous, Limbaugh had claimed that the virus used to be “the common cold,” disregarded the perception that a pandemic may well be declared and insisted that the virus were “weaponized” to carry down Trump.

The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11. As of Tuesday, international instances exceeded 850,000, with over 42,000 deaths and nearly 177,000 recoveries. The U.S. overall used to be greater than 185,000, with over 3,700 deaths and six,300 recoveries.

Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh shakes fingers with President Donald Trump on the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida on December 21, 2019.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty