‘Security Botox’ or ‘amazingly successful’? Inside the battle to patch bug bounties’ biggest vulnerability





In February, 3 MIT cybersecurity researchers reported that they’d discovered main safety flaws in the on-line vote casting software Voatz. Offering what’s referred to as a “bug bounty”—a fee for any person who discovers and experiences a safety hollow in instrument—Voatz sought to inspire impartial “white hat” hackers to shore up the safety of its carrier.

But the MIT workforce temporarily discovered the praise was once a good larger drawback than the bug. The phrases of the Voatz bug bounty, set by means of the corporate and administered by means of the bug reporting platform HackerOne, mentioned researchers couldn’t take a look at Voatz’s app itself. Instead they’d have to use a replica of the app, which the researchers mentioned didn’t paintings correctly. According to MIT workforce member Michael Specter, that will had been a risk to the validity of the analysis. The bounty additionally didn’t permit for reporting of positive forms of assaults, a restriction the researchers argued didn’t mirror real-world stipulations.

While bug bounties have grow to be an an increasing number of well-liked a part of firms’ cybersecurity toolkit in recent times, researchers have run into an array of issues of the method they’re structured and controlled. Critics say the techniques, specifically the ones run by means of intermediaries like HackerOne and Bugcrowd, continuously restrict the scope of researchers’ paintings and their skill to percentage findings. These shortcomings, they are saying, may in the end depart vital instrument extra prone to “black hats,” or malicious hackers.

Katie Moussouris, a former HackerOne govt who has additionally helped Microsoft get started a bounty program, has publicly known as consideration to those problems. In a keynote deal with at the RSA safety convention in February, Moussouris, who holds vital inventory in HackerOne, mentioned that of their present shape many bug bounty techniques are superficial “security Botox,” that means they’re higher for serving to firms to glance nice than they’re for if truth be told securing instrument.

The leaders of bug bounty products and services counter that striking guardrails round bounty techniques, a minimum of briefly, serves the greater purpose of balancing white-hat beliefs of overall transparency with the wishes of businesses whose sources and reputations are on the line.

“Bug bounty programs are amazingly successful at identifying vulnerabilities,” says HackerOne CTO Alex Rice. “Getting firms running with [external] safety researchers is the maximum vital step.”

“Buying researchers’ silence”

The controversy surrounding the Voatz bug bounty isn’t an remoted case. In fresh incidents involving PayPal, streaming platform Netflix, drone maker DJI, and videoconferencing instrument Zoom, safety researchers reporting insects via bounty techniques discovered themselves tangled in procedural or contractual runarounds—a few of them downright Kafkaesque.

In specific, researchers had been galled by means of nondisclosure clauses which are continuously a part of bounties run via HackerOne and Bugcrowd. In order to put up a file to some public bounties, researchers should agree to restrictions on discussing their findings publicly. In restricting public wisdom about imaginable safety vulnerabilities, nondisclosure clauses get advantages particular person firms, critics say, at the expense of broader advances in cybersecurity.

Nondisclosure clauses will also be suitable when safety researchers are employed to habits “penetration testing” underneath contract, critics grant. But when implemented to incoming experiences from the public, the clauses seem to undermine a extensively approved follow amongst cybersecurity researchers referred to as “coordinated vulnerability disclosure.”

A ticking clock sits at the core of the idea of coordinated disclosure. If a bug has been reported however now not fastened inside an inexpensive period of time—in most cases, between 30 and 90 days—it’s in most cases regarded as moral for a hacker to expose a bug publicly. That norm originated in the 1990s, when impartial safety researchers discovered some firms wouldn’t even recognize their experiences of bad insects. The risk of freeing a hacking manner publicly inspired companies to repair their vulnerabilities temporarily.

After a bug is patched, publicly discussing it might lend a hand programmers to repair or save you equivalent vulnerabilities in different places. As cybersecurity analyst Keren Elazari has put it, this public discussion is helping make white-hat hackers “the Internet’s immune system.” A up to date survey of cybersecurity execs by means of the safety company Veracode discovered that 90% regard public disclosure of vulnerabilities as a “public good” that improves cybersecurity total.

Chris Wysopal, Veracode’s CEO and certainly one of the pioneers of coordinated disclosure, worries that the upward push of bug bounties is weakening that wisdom sharing amongst safety researchers. Recent circumstances illustrate precisely how that is occurring.

For instance, when Jonathan Leitschuh found out a significant vulnerability in the videoconferencing instrument Zoom closing 12 months, he had coordinated-disclosure norms in thoughts. Ultimately, Leitschuh selected now not to pursue a bug bounty Zoom introduced via Bugcrowd, as a result of nondisclosure phrases would have avoided him from speaking about his findings. The bug was once fastened handiest as a result of he was once ultimately in a position to move public, he says.

“[Zoom’s] first response was, This is not a vulnerability,” Leitschuh says. “After 24 hours of having the media holding their feet to the fire, they admitted, Okay, it’s a vulnerability.” Leitschuh now thinks that nondisclosure clauses in bug bounties are an identical to “buying researchers’ silence.” Zoom declined to remark for this tale.

Casey Ellis, cofounder and CTO of Bugcrowd, says his corporate encourages its consumers to be beneficiant of their disclosure phrases and pushes shoppers to reduce restrictions. Rice at HackerOne says he additionally helps disclosure in lots of circumstances, but in addition that current disclosure requirements might not be all they’re cracked up to be. He admits that during the Zoom case, there have been “clear benefits to disclosure,” however says that the public and the press continuously misread disclosures.

“I’m not sure what benefit users get from publishing a bunch of unvalidated security vulnerabilities,” Rice tells Fortune.

The nondisclosure dance

The nondisclosure phrases of bug bounty techniques continuously seem to stay in power even though a bug is deemed “out of scope”—extensively, one thing that’s now not regarded as a risk and due to this fact gained’t be fastened. But the basic query of what constitutes a “valid” bug speaks to certainly one of Moussouris’s biggest evaluations.

For example, fresh vulnerabilities at PayPal and Netflix have been deemed “out of scope” by means of employees who reviewed bug bounty submissions. But the phrases of the bounty techniques—PayPal’s via HackerOne, Netflix’s by way of Bugcrowd—nevertheless limited the researchers from publicly discussing the exploits they discovered.

Both findings have been in the end printed with out permission. Though Rice says HackerOne lets in researchers to request permission to post in such circumstances, the researchers who reported the PayPal vulnerability didn’t obtain clearance to expose.

With Netflix’s vulnerability, a Bugcrowd employee warned the researcher that he had violated the platform’s phrases by means of tweeting about his findings when they have been deemed out of scope for the bounty. In a commentary, Bugcrowd mentioned partly that “it’s important that the disclosure comes only after a discussion between the researcher and customer’s program owners so that both parties reach a mutually agreeable disclosure timeline.” In circumstances during which a researcher violates disclosure restrictions, Bugcrowd “work(s) with the researcher to remove this information from public forums to protect the researcher and customer.”

The Voatz case, on the other hand, has grow to be a dramatic instance of the dangers of the opacity constructed into many bug bounties. Because Voatz is regarded as crucial election instrument, the MIT workforce in the end was once in a position to file their discoveries via the U.S. executive’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as a substitute of via HackerOne.

Voatz disputed their findings and accused the researchers of performing in “bad faith.” Voatz CEO Nimit Sawhney alleges that the MIT researchers have been motivated by means of an “urge to make a scandal” as a part of a “coordinated campaign” whose “main goal is to stop any and all Internet voting.” Specter defends his team’s turning to the media “because they would be best situated to clearly and accurately communicate information to the public at large.”

By early March, West Virginia discovered the MIT researchers’ claims credible sufficient that the state made up our minds that it is going to use a special device for its May number one. On March 13, an impartial analysis team launched a 2d file confirming lots of the MIT team’s claims and discovering further problems. According to reporting by means of Cyberscoop, the file incorporated crucial vulnerabilities that have been submitted via Voatz’s HackerOne bounty however have been categorised as noncritical by means of the election app.

Then on Monday, March 30, HackerOne introduced that it was once taking out Voatz from the platform, the first time it has taken that drastic motion. The transfer was once it sounds as if a reaction to Voatz’s reaction to the MIT researchers, together with next adjustments to strip legal protections from hackers checking out its app.

Voatz CEO Sawhney characterised HackerOne’s transfer as a “mutual decision,” however the bug bounty corporate declined to ascertain this characterization. “We work tirelessly to foster a mutually beneficial relationship between security teams and the researcher community,” HackerOne mentioned in a commentary to Fortune. “[The Voatz bounty program] ultimately did not adhere to our partnership standards and was no longer productive for either party.”

The irony of all that is that if the MIT team hadn’t skirted HackerOne’s nondisclosure phrases and reported its findings to the federal executive, the flaws in Voatz’s app might by no means have come to gentle in any respect.

“Chaos, every single time”

Both HackerOne and Bugcrowd have a monetary hobby in touting the advantages of bounties, whilst making issues simple on their consumers. HackerOne, which administers techniques for the likes of Nintendo, Starbucks, and Slack, has raised $110 million in project capital since its 2012 founding. Bugcrowd, a equivalent carrier, has raised simply over $50 million, and its shoppers come with Fitbit, HP, and Motorola.

But safety veterans fear that the type for bug bounties, together with amongst main corporations, is eclipsing simpler approaches to instrument safety.

Davi Ottenheimer has held govt safety roles at MongoDB and EMC, now a part of Dell. He considers bug bounties useless to severe cybersecurity, and he says he has constantly gotten good-quality bug experiences from impartial researchers with out operating formal bounty techniques. “The best researchers, sure, they’ll take some money,” Ottenheimer says. “But mostly what they want is a better world.”

A survey by means of Veracode confirms that. While 47% of responding organizations mentioned they’d a bug bounty program, on reasonable handiest 19% in their bug experiences got here via the ones techniques. And whilst 57% of respondents who had reported a bug mentioned they anticipated conversation about their file, handiest 18% anticipated fee.

The MIT researchers who exposed the Voatz insects echo that sentiment. “We were interested in figuring out how well they’d respond to the bugs we found,” says Specter. “We weren’t interested in the money at all.”

Veracode’s Wysopal feels messaging from bug bounty platforms has contributed to confusion. “They lead with [the idea that] the crowdsourced way is the best and most efficient way to secure your software,” he says. “But in the event you take a look at the economics of it, corporations like Google and Facebook take a look at bug bounties as an add-on, a backstop, icing on the cake.

“The cake is, Let’s have trained developers with the right tools building secure software,” he provides.

Rice considers it HackerOne’s project to recommend for the advantages of bug bounties, even though that suggests being versatile on beliefs like transparency and disclosure.

“I cannot overstate how much work [disclosure] is for an organization and a communications team,” he says. “It’s chaos each and every unmarried time…We have consumers who join the public scrutiny,” Rice provides, “and those who would rather not.”

But Ottenheimer says that’s precisely the drawback: Companies need the nice press that includes bug bounties however with out the transparency those techniques must entail. “It’s about optics,” he says.

Ottenheimer issues out that headline-generating bug bounties failed to save you certainly one of the biggest screw ups in cybersecurity historical past. “They added a $2 million bounty to the Yahoo budget,” he says. “Yet three billion accounts have been compromised [later that year].

“The news said, ‘Look how great they are—they spent $2 million.’ But that doesn’t map to safety at all.”

