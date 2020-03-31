Sean Hannity, of All People, Rips ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ in the Media

Fox News host Sean Hannity—with out a trace of irony—questioned aloud Monday evening how any individual in America may just believe the coronavirus protection of the “outright conspiracy theorists” in the media.

Yes, the pro-Trump primetime superstar who referred to as the coronavirus a “deep state” plot and instructed Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party murdered Seth Rich, is anxious about conspiracy theorists.

In a reside broadcast from the pier in entrance of the USNS Comfort in New York City on Monday, Hannity took factor with a host of MSNBC hosts’ complaint of President Donald Trump’s sluggish reaction to the COVID-19 disaster.

Piggybacking on the right-wing outrage over Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asking Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden if he felt Trump had “blood” on his palms, Hannity referred to as the query “pathetic” and accused the MSNBC anchor of propping up Biden to “bludgeon President Trump.”

Hannity then became his consideration to Todd’s “conspiratorial colleague” Rachel Maddow for criticizing Trump on March 20 for promising to ship a health center send to New York “by next week,” one thing Maddow mentioned “was nonsense,” because it wasn’t going to reach by means of then.

Acknowledging that Maddow was once technically right kind, Hannity famous that the send nonetheless arrived in 10 days and requested theatrically how Trump was once ever going to get better.

He then took some further photographs at Maddow and her community.

“How does anyone trust the outright conspiracy theorists, that whole network full of lies, conspiracy theories, how?” Hannity fumed. “I never see one person get this much wrong over the span of four years and never gets called out. She does a disservice to her viewers.”

Hannity calling out others in the media for peddling conspiracies, particularly surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, is wealthy, taking into consideration his personal historical past.

Just in the previous few weeks, and ahead of he pivoted to taking the disaster critically, the Fox News superstar instructed that the pandemic was once a “deep state” plot to harm the American economic system, claimed liberals have been “scaring people unnecessarily” about the virus in order the “bludgeon Trump with this new hoax,” and insisted Democrats have been “weaponizing” the illness to take down the president.

Hannity, who spent weeks claiming COVID-19 was once not more bad than the seasonal flu, additionally apparently instructed previous this month that individuals who vape might be proof against the fatal virus.

The Trump confidant may be well known for peddling conspiracy theories about Democrats, particularly former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Hannity was once a number one promoter of the baseless idea that Clinton and the Democratic Party had DNC staffer Seth Rich murdered as a result of he spoke to WikiLeaks. The Rich circle of relatives later sued Fox News over the ordeal, and Hannity misplaced a number of advertisers.