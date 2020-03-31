Sainsbury’s uses ‘loophole’ to keep Argos open

Image copyright

Sainsbury’s has been accused of exploiting a loophole to keep Argos shops open all the way through the United Kingdom lockdown.

Under govt restrictions, all non-essential stores had been closed for the previous week. As supermarkets are an exception, Argos concessions inside Sainsbury’s stores stay open.

But employees worry well being dangers and shoppers stated they must be close.

Sainsbury’s stated other people can handiest purchase pieces on the in-store Argos shops if they’ve already paid for them on-line.

“Like many other online retailers, we are selling essential products for the millions of people now living and working entirely from home,” a Sainsbury’s spokesperson advised the BBC.

“This contains merchandise for the house workplace, for instructing and entertaining kids and for adults to keep have compatibility and entertained at house.

“We are then strongly advising shoppers to have those delivered to their houses. We even have an possibility to assemble from Sainsbury’s supermarkets whilst doing an main meals store.”

Non-essential pieces?

One unnamed employee, quoted in proof revealed by means of the House of Commons trade make a selection committee on Monday, stated: “Argos is recently the usage of the loophole of getting shops in a grocery store [Sainsbury’s] to proceed to industry as customary, regardless of just about the whole thing being bought being non-essential within the present disaster.

“Paddling pool, play sand, wardrobes, TVs, video video games and console, all non-essential. As the standalone shops are closed, that is using massive numbers of other people to collect of their shops, to the purpose the place persons are queuing throughout the entire Sainsbury’s.

“They are actively encouraging, on their site, other people to pass and purchase those non-essential pieces in those shops.

“They also are forcing all Argos employees from their closed standalone shops, to pass and paintings available for purchase which might be nonetheless buying and selling, or a neighborhood Sainsbury’s, relatively than permitting them to keep at house (the place the federal government says they must be).

“If they decline, they’re being despatched house with out pay and refused furlough. These movements are indisputably going to undermine the federal government’s plans to comprise this pandemic, main to the deaths of loads, if no longer hundreds of inclined other people.”

Another Argos worker tweeted: “Argos is making us standalone shop employees pass to Argos in Sainsbury’s shops that are nonetheless open or paintings within the supply hub or we DON’T GET PAID.

“For me this means public transport, further increasing my risk.”

Another worker, Beau Wood, tweeted: “People are travelling all over to pick up Nintendo Switch consoles and trampolines, most are not picking up ESSENTIALS in Sainsbury’s either, just using Argos, enticing people out when they should be at home.”

It isn’t just staff who’re annoyed. Accountant, Sarah Robinson tweeted that she was once “disgusted” that Argos had stored a few of its shops open.

How many Argos shops are open?

There at the moment are 300 Argos concessions inside of Sainsbury’s shops and those stay open on a click-and-collect foundation.

“While our Argos stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets are still open, we’ve temporarily closed our in-store pay points,” stated a observation at the Argos site.

“You can still arrange to pick up your order in person, but you’ll need to have already paid for it online.”

Argos added: “We would strongly encourage you to order items for home delivery and to only collect whilst doing your essential food shopping at Sainsbury’s.”