SAG-AFTRA Warns Members About COVID-19 Scam Seeking Nudes, Passport Info

SAG-AFTRA has warned its participants a couple of rip-off the union says makes use of the COVID-19 pandemic to solicit nude audition movies and passport knowledge for a pretend model display in Paris.

“SAG-AFTRA has been made aware of fake casting notices purporting to be seeking models for Paris Fashion Week,” the union stated in an advisory participants. “This notice references SAG-AFTRA and uses the COVID-19 crisis to solicit self-tape ‘auditions.’”

“Talent that respond to the casting notice reportedly are being asked to provide passport information and nude ‘audition videos,’” SAG-AFTRA writes, including later, “We find it appalling that someone would use this global crisis to take advantage of our members and those who aspire to work under our contracts. It is even more troubling that someone would do so in order to obtain personally identifiable information and nude videos that can be used for nefarious and salacious purposes.”

The union said that none of its franchised brokers are licensed to solicit sexual fabrics from participants. “To the best of our knowledge, no union franchised agent is associated with this nefarious scheme, but we urge members to report any concerns they may have about their agents as it relates to this, or any other, issue, by calling the SAG-AFTRA Professional Representatives Department at (323) 549-6745 or by emailing us at agency@sagaftra.org,” the notice ends. “It is even more critical now, when individuals with ill intent may seek to take advantage of the current production shutdown and everyone’s desire to return to work.”