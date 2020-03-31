Pierced or Not? The Mystery Over New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Nipples

Every day, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo holds a press convention to replace the general public amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic ravaging his state. After talking, he is taking questions from reporters about ventilators, social distancing, and when this complete factor may well be over. All issues the general public desperately wishes to grasp, certain, however on Monday the Internet had some other query: Does our governor have a nipple piercing?

Call it the delusionary results of staying within for 3 weeks or some other signal of our unmitigated, isolation-induced horniness: some on Twitter and Reddit are satisfied they are able to see the description of knickknack striking from Cuomo’s chest. The rumor started over the weekend, sparked by way of the white “State of Emergency” polo he’s taken to dressed in.

“Is it just me or is Cuomo’s nipple totally pierced?” puzzled a Reddit thread. “If it is I like him even more,” one answered. “Don’t kink-shame this hero,” some other scolded.

More Redditors tossed out different probabilities: possibly, like a marathon runner, Cuomo tapes his nipples to stop chafing. An inexpensive recommendation, particularly for a person as busy as he’s now. Some believed the bumps regarded extra like unruly hair, or even an additional nipple. There used to be communicate of the Governor having Montgomery’s tubercles, oil glands at the areola that resemble huge acne. (These are maximum often present in pregnant ladies, even though males will have them too.)

But possibly Cuomo, who has emerged for some New Yorkers as a voice-of-reason Dad determine amid the disaster, has a bit little bit of a Daddy aspect, too. Dual nipple piercings wouldn’t be that off logo for a extensive shouldered Italian-American Queens local who’s obsessed along with his mother and loves making meatballs.

It is vital to notice that Cuomo is just lately unmarried, having separated from his spouse, the Food Network’s Sandra Lee, remaining fall. If we’re best now noticing the longtime flesh presser’s nipple piercings, the element may well be new. (Or possibly we’re simply very bored.) Are we gazing a person in the midst of a midlife disaster information America via its personal existential misery? As the author Robert Wheel famous on Twitter, “Andrew Cuomo’s nipple ring is just a powerful new level of divorce.”

Representatives for Andrew Cuomo didn’t reply to a couple of requests for remark from The Daily Beast. But Brian Keith Thompson, proprietor of LA’s Body Electric Tattoo and piercer to stars like Beyoncé, FKA Twigs, and Scarlett Johansson, did.

“I watch Cuomo every morning when I get up,” Thompson stated. “To me, he fits the bill for a nipple piercing. He seems like the kind of working out guy who would have one.”

What’s extra, after having a look on the footage in query, Thompson believes he noticed the description of a curve barbell piercing beneath that polo. “It’s curved downward a little bit,” he stated. “That’s very common with nipple piercings. [People] develop not only a hematoma, but especially those with male nipples, [might] develop a keloid.”

“I’m going to go out on a limb and say, yes, Governor Cuomo has a nipple piercing,” Thompson went on. “We’ve probably all sat in a room and talked to someone who has their nipples pierced. You’d never know. Your great-grandfather could have his nipple pierced and you’d never know, because when do you see your great-grandfather with his shirt off?”

If Cuomo needs a less-noticeable piercing, Thompson suggests he purchase other jewellery—a immediately barbell versus the curl one he (may) be dressed in. Those are more uncomplicated to cover. That’s to not say that the governor must be nipple-shamed. In reality, the accent may earn him a couple of extra lovers.

“Before we saw [the piercing], he’s one person,” Thompson stated. “Then we see that, and we’re like ‘Oh wow! Governor Cuomo has got a wild side.’ I have more trust in a governor who would pierce his nipple than one who wouldn’t.”

Tuesday lunchtime, Cuomo held his common presser, wishing his brother Chris, the CNN anchor who simply examined certain for coronavirus, smartly needs, and updating town at the disaster. He ditched his white polo for a military blue go well with and checkered tie. Nothing used to be requested in regards to the web buzz about his gilded—or now not—nipples. For the instant, Governor Cuomo is preserving this thriller with regards to his chest.