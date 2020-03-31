One Nation Banned the Word ‘Coronavirus’ to Suppress Information About the Pandemic

As governments round the international paintings to curb the rising coronavirus pandemic, one nation’s leaders have taken peculiar steps to suppress details about the virus.

Turkmenistan’s executive has reportedly banned the phrase coronavirus, whilst additionally arresting other people dressed in face mask or speaking about the pandemic in public, in accordance to Reporters Without Borders. The nation’s state-controlled media don’t seem to be allowed to say or submit the phrase, and details about coronavirus has additionally been got rid of from executive well being brochures allotted in offices, hospitals and faculties.

“The Turkmen authorities have lived up to their reputation by adopting this extreme method for eradicating all information about the coronavirus,” Jeanne Cavelier, the head of Reporters Without Borders’ Eastern Europe and Central Asia table, stated in a Tuesday observation.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev excursion the Turkmen capital Ashgabat on May 31, 2019. In addition to banning the media from the usage of of the phrase “coronavirus,” the Turkmenistan executive has reportedly had other people arrested for dressed in face mask or speaking about the pandemic in public.

YEKATERINA SHTUKINA/AFP/Getty

“This denial of information not only endangers the Turkmen citizens most at risk but also reinforces the authoritarianism imposed by President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov,” Cavalier added.

The impartial information web site Chronicles of Turkmenistan, which is blocked in the nation, has reported that the executive formally claims there are not any circumstances of coronavirus inside the nation. But the web site moreover famous that newshounds with Radio Azatlyk, the Turkmen language provider of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, have reported a number of circumstances of infections in the Central Asian country.

Meanwhile, Radio Free Europe reported final week that meals costs have soared in Ashgabat, the Turkmen capital, as the executive has limited get admission to to the town in an obvious effort to save you the unfold of coronavirus. Turkmenistan stocks a big border with Iran, which has confronted certainly one of the worst outbreaks from the pandemic, with greater than 44,000 showed circumstances as of the time of writing.

Turkmenistan has reportedly taken some vital steps to curb the unfold of the virus, whilst suppressing details about the an infection. All wearing occasions, health golf equipment, eating places and cafes had been close down since March 24, in accordance to Chronicles of Turkmenistan. Additionally, no one has been allowed to depart or input the small the city of Serhetabat, which borders Afghanistan, since March 25.

The leaders of alternative nations—together with China, Iran, Brazil and the U.S.—had been accused of suppressing knowledge or spreading incorrect information about the coronavirus pandemic, however banning the phrase is an peculiar and unparalleled step.

“We urge the international community to react and to take him [President Berdymukhamedov] to task for his systematic human rights violations,” Cavelier stated.

Reporters Without Borders ranked Turkmenistan as the worst nation in the international for press freedom in 2019. Human Rights Watch (HRW) additionally reported that the Central Asian country “remains an extremely repressive country.”

“Activists and independent correspondents critical of the government face increased intimidation, harassment, physical attacks and imprisonment. The country remains closed to any independent scrutiny,” HRW reported.