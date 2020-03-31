MSNBC Host Chris Hayes Says It Is ‘Crazy’ to Broadcast ‘Dangerous’ Trump Coronavirus Briefings

Chris Hayes has had it with President Donald Trump’s day-to-day briefings at the coronavirus pandemic.

Just two hours after MSNBC completed airing the president’s Monday briefing in its entirety, the primetime host classified them “propaganda sessions” by which Trump is “regularly spewing misinformation and lies at the podium.” He added, “They have morphed into something akin to Trump rallies without the crowds.”

“As dead bodies are being loaded into morgue trucks in New York City because the city is running out of space and hospitals,” Hayes mentioned, “the president in a new low even for him was bragging this weekend and at the press conference what good TV ratings he’s getting.”

From there, Hayes welcomed Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who joined him in sounding the alarm about how the truth at the floor differs from the myth Trump promotes from the rostrum.

“Senator, I think that regular information in times of crisis from the government on science and facts and policy is essential,” the host mentioned. “But I personally can’t help but feel these daily sessions are bad for the country, even dangerous from a public health perspective.”

Murphy, in flip, accused Trump of working his reaction to the disaster like a “public relations” marketing campaign. “I think it’s pretty harrowing for all of us to watch this lack of leadership from the White House,” he mentioned, “and to frankly watch a lot of media go along with it because his press conference is, as always, still entertaining, in part because he is combative and in part because he does lie and you can catch him in those lies and hold him accountable, but that doesn’t make for effective public health response.”

“It’s obviously above my pay grade, I don’t make the call whether we take them or not,” Hayes mentioned of the media’s choice to air the briefings reside. “But it seems crazy to me that everyone is taking them when you have the MyPillow guy getting up there talking about reading the Bible.”

CNN minimize clear of the briefing on Monday when MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell began thanking God for handing over Trump and urging Americans to “get back in the word, read our Bibles, and spend time with our families” all through the disaster. Hayes’ bosses at MSNBC, however, carried all the factor reside with out interruption.