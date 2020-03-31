March consumer confidence plunge indicates ‘a severe contraction rather than a temporary shock’





American customers—the spine of the economic system—are feeling much less assured as families begin to really feel the ache of the coronavirus slowdown.

Consumer confidence dropped sharply in March, in line with The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index. The index revealed Tuesday got here in at 120, down from 132.6 in February and 130.4. in January.

“March’s decline in confidence is extra consistent with a severe contraction—rather than a temporary surprise—and extra declines are positive to apply,” mentioned Lynn Franco, senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board in its press liberate.

The Consumer Confidence Index of 120 in March is its lowest studying since June 2017 when it used to be at 117.3. However, even all through a month when unemployment claims hit a report 3.3. million, customers have been nonetheless extra assured in March than they have been getting into, all through, or following the 2007-2009 Great Recession.

