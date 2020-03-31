Lorena Borjas, Trans Latina Activist, Died of Coronavirus. Friends Say Her ‘Great Warrior’ Legacy Lives On.

When the famend, revered, and much-loved campaigner and activist Lorena Borjas was unwell with the radical coronavirus, it harm her throat an excessive amount of to talk to her shut buddy Cristina Herrera, CEO and founder of the Translatinx Network. And so the pair, who had identified every different since 1987, texted every different.

“She was scared not just for herself, she was really scared about how corona was impacting so many communities, especially older people and people with other chronic conditions. She was scared not just for herself but for her community,” Herrera instructed The Daily Beast after the announcement Monday of Borjas’ dying from coronavirus-related headaches at 59.

“She just wanted to feel better and get better,” stated Herrera. “We were exchanging information about getting the message out to the trans Latina community. Even though she was sick, to the end Lorena was always looking out for other people.”

“That’s so Lorena, it doesn’t surprise me at all,” Lynley S. Egyes, criminal director of the Transgender Law Center and any other shut buddy and colleague of Borjas’, instructed The Daily Beast. “Lorena always gave me hope that there were good people in the world who got things done because they were the right thing to do—not because they were getting paid or getting something out of it. She was the type of person who, after you met her, impacted your life in some way. Lorena was one of the most amazing people I ever met.”

Through the influential Lorena Borjas Community Fund, which was once set as much as bail out and reinforce the ones arrested on prostitution fees, Borjas was once additionally on the time of her dying serving to oversee an emergency CrossFundMe marketing campaign for trans other folks suffering from the coronavirus.

Borjas’ loss, activists instructed The Daily Beast, is as incalculable because the sure have an effect on she had on the entire lives she touched via her activism. On Monday, tributes on social media got here from LGBTQ advocates like Bianey Garcia, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Borjas’ existence’s paintings was once focused on the confluence of many intersections, which reflected the intersections of Borjas’ personal existence: transgender, Latinx, immigration, intercourse paintings, and intercourse trafficking. Her activism was once sensible and political. She helped arrange HIV trying out for intercourse employees and oversaw syringe-exchange techniques for trans ladies taking hormone injections.

She was—as her buddy Cecilia Gentili, the landlord of Transgender Equity Consulting, tweeted—“the mother of the Trans Latinx community of Queens,” the place she lived in Jackson Heights.

“I think she believed that no one is safe unless everyone is safe,” stated Egyes. “She knew how trans people and immigrants were treated and what they experienced, and she knew she had to speak up and do what was right.”

“I can sleep now. I can rest. I’m safe. I’m happy”

Borjas emigrated from Mexico in 1981, at 20. In Queens Public Television’s Emmy-nominated documentary brief The Story of Lorena Borjas, Borjas stated she didn’t believe she had a long run in Mexico as a homosexual guy, and he or she had sought after to discover a hormone specialist so her transition might be correctly medically supervised. She was an enduring resident within the U.S. in 1990.

Borjas was once convicted of fourth-degree felony facilitation in 1994 when she was once 23 years previous and a sufferer of human trafficking. Her convictions intended she may just now not renew her everlasting residency or turn into a U.S. citizen. That non-public fight would take 25 years to struggle and win.

In 1995, in need of to problem “police policies and systems,” Borjas instructed the documentary she was an activist, organizing her first trans march. She sought after to lend a hand trans ladies who had been being unfairly focused through the police and the ones in the hunt for HIV remedy.

On Dec. 26 2017, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pardoned Borjas, after a marketing campaign led through Borjas’ “best friend” of 20 years, Daniel Dromm, the New York City Council member who represents Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, with criminal reinforce supplied through Egyes and the Transgender Law Center. Borjas then was an absolutely naturalized U.S. citizen. “It was an unbelievable day when she finally got that call,” Dromm instructed The Daily Beast.

“It was huge, the pardon,” Egyes stated. “It meant she could live her life without the fear of Immigration coming to get her. She was frightened her convictions would mean they would find a way to deport her. The pardon meant that fear was gone, and she was also free to travel to speak all over the world.”

In his telephone name, Cuomo praised Borjas’ “honorable community work,” Borjas recalled within the documentary, including, “I consider myself the luckiest trans woman that doesn’t have to wake up in the morning and prostitute herself.” It had now not been simple, she stated, pondering for the ultimate 20-plus years, “What am I going to do, where am I going to end up?”

“After getting the pardon and her green card back, Lorena would text me and say, ‘I can sleep now. I can rest. I’m safe. I’m happy.’”

Her campaigning, she stated, had given her focal point. Seeing different trans ladies “happy” was once her purpose, along getting them paintings lets in and making sure they finished their transitions with right kind hospital treatment.

“For her pardon we had a lot of political support,” recalled Egyes. “Lorena had proclamations and awards up the wazoo from so many people, but it was the beautiful letters from community members she had helped that spoke to the impact she had had on so many lives. After getting the pardon and her green card back, Lorena would text me and say, ‘I can sleep now. I can rest. I’m safe. I’m happy.’”

“One of the happiest memories I have of sharing with Lorena was when she became a U.S. citizen,” stated Herrera. “Accomplishing that goal, which was a long struggle for her for so many years, made her so content. Her dream came true of becoming naturalized. To see her so happy, and for her to feel so safe, was a huge celebration for us. She had been doing so much great work for the community for decades. We saw it as the universe gifting her this huge reward for all she had done.”

“Lorena always wanted to help the community”

Herrera recalled assembly Borjas in 1987. “She was already female-presenting at that point and so charismatic, and studying to become an accountant. The trans community was dealing with a lot: the crack epidemic, the HIV crisis. But Lorena still found it in her heart to get us to smile and to stay positive. We would hang out until late in the evening talking about our good memories and also our struggles. She was gentle and nurturing, and she was already good at finding resources.”

As the years went on, stated Herrera, many of their trans friends “started to die of AIDS. Some passed away from addiction and violence. But Lorena always wanted to help the community.” She campaigned, networked, “and even though she had her own personal interruptions, she continued to push back and helped address the needs of the community.”

Herrera stated that once the trans group in Jackson Heights was once going through police violence and profiling, Borjas spoke to public officers and campaigned for legislation enforcement to modify their way. Later, her focal point became to problems corresponding to making sure trans other folks didn’t use black marketplace hormones, and their HIV care.

Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice on the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project, instructed The Daily Beast that he met Borjas in 2009.

“I actually suppose Lorena is one of an important organizers and combatants for justice within the trans group, specifically for trans Latina immigrants and intercourse employees and other folks with HIV. She had such an out of this world style of organizing and taking care of other folks. She was once really relentless.

“She took other folks to appointments. She were given other folks meals, safe haven, cell phones, MetroCards­—and in addition immigration standing. She arranged for the group both via developing areas for connection or advocating for political trade. She actually was once a enormous chief and caretaker for trans communities within the United States and around the globe.”

In the documentary, Borjas cries as she recollects Dromm’s longtime friendship and reinforce. “You do the best job in New York City and I’m here for you, and I’m going to help you,” she recalled him telling her, when their fight to get protected her pardon started.

On Monday, Dromm instructed The Daily Beast that they’d “got along famously from the get-go when they met at a gay bar or Queens Pride”—he can’t keep in mind which—20 years in the past.

“She was just a wonderful, wonderful human being. I don’t know what words describe her; she was so warm and caring. There wasn’t a thing she wouldn’t do for anyone. She struggled in life, she came to this country as an immigrant, went through the whole traumatic experience of adjusting to life in a new city, particularly New York, which can be tough at times. She came out as trans, worked with the trans community, fought for the rights of immigrants with groups like Make the Road New York. She was always present, always working for the community. And she was great fun to be with, very funny, very kind.”

For Strangio, Borjas “saw the ways in which structural systems of oppression were killing our community, particularly trans immigrants but also sex workers, people living with HIV, all trans people, all LGBTQ people. She kept so many people alive, and dozens and dozens of people she helped are now doing incredible work themselves.”

“Lorena held you accountable. If you said you were going to do something, she made sure you did it.”

Dromm was once so inspired to look her mobilizing different trans Latina ladies “by telling her own story. She was a powerful example because people trusted her, and she was able to organize in her community. Her death is a huge loss for LGBTQ activism and particularly for the Queens community and trans Latina community. But she achieved what other people might think unachievable—leaving Mexico, coming here, being transgender, fighting for transgender Latina rights. That is her legacy.”

Egyes stated, “She taught me how to be a community lawyer, how to actually work with the community, and what that means. I will always treasure that. Lorena held you accountable. If you said you were going to do something, she made sure you did it. And she was humble. She won a lot of awards in the last few years, but she’d been working for around 20 years before they started happening. She just did the work.”

When ICE and the police had been specifically focused on trans Latina intercourse employees round 2009-12, Strangio stated, Borjas mobilized group teams to lend a hand disrupt the “funneling” of the ones being arrested into the immigration enforcement device. “She wouldn’t take no for an answer when she saw so much injustice in her community.”

Strangio, who helped Borjas arrange the fund in her title, stated, “Her vision was the heart and soul behind all of it,” serving to pay bail on immigration bonds, then serving to the ones arrested to find criminal illustration, and simply nearly and emotionally reinforce the ones she helped, provide for his or her HIV assessments and courtroom appearances.

Egyes stated she had partnered with Borjas in a “rapid court response program,” through which if a trans lady was once arrested for prostitution, “Lorena would show up in court so the judge would know that that person was loved and that person had family. A lot of trans women who are fleeing persecution in their home countries come to New York. Lorena needed those judges to know that trans women had family, a ‘chosen family.’”

“I think the fund is one of the things she was proudest of,” stated Herrera. “It was a huge accomplishment. She was tired of seeing her community arrested and put in jail or removed from cities. It provided a safety net.” All of Borjas’ paintings, stated Herrera, was once meant to make the lives of others like her higher. She sought after others to enjoy the total and sure existence she had constructed.

“Lorena ran so many support groups I can’t even count. She did it because she didn’t want people to struggle as she had to. She saw a need and filled it.”

Egyes recalled Borjas going out at night time to provide espresso and condoms to intercourse employees, to talk to them, to verify they had been OK. “This wasn’t paid paintings. She cared such a lot about other folks. I keep in mind one time she was once at my administrative center, and we had been intended to be discussing her pardon case, and he or she stated, ‘Wait, I have a couple of people I need to talk to you about. I said, ‘Lorena, this meeting is to talk about your case.’ She was once at all times hanging other folks in entrance of herself.

“She was once extremely beneficiant together with her time and sources, despite the fact that she didn’t have so much. She supplied safe haven to those that had been escaping abusive eventualities. Lorena ran such a lot of reinforce teams I will be able to’t even depend. She did it as a result of she didn’t need other folks to fight as she needed to. She noticed a necessity and crammed it. She had no cash. She were given the condoms from the Department of Health within the morning after which gave them out at night time.”

“Very few of us survived. Lorena was determined to make it”

Surveying the 33-year span of their friendship is to survey a tale of trans Latina survival and triumph, stated Herrera, within the face of the crack and HIV epidemics, violence, harassment, and legislation enforcement hostility.

“Very few of us survived. Lorena was determined to make it and determined to make all our lives easier and safer, and she accomplished a lot of that. We have safety nets that we didn’t have then when we first met.”

“We spent thousands and thousands of dollars at law school for our learning,” Strangio stated. “Lorena knew it, and he or she knew easy methods to push us to be higher at it, and made us all higher other folks, higher legal professionals; and it was once a style she took around the nation and around the globe. She had such a lot hope and this kind of giant middle.

“She herself have been criminalized and skilled dependancy. She had skilled herself the confluence of immigration and the felony criminal device. And she took her courses from surviving at the streets. She held such a lot love for her group, and he or she was once pushed through the impressed legacies of resilience inside of her group as a Mexican lady, as an immigrant, as a former intercourse employee, and as a trans lady.”

Borjas’ dying, stated Strangio, leaves “a huge hole in the movement and in our lives,” with those that knew her and people who had been impressed through her “determined to carry on her work, and carry her spirit.”

Egyes stated Borjas had returned to Mexico this 12 months for the primary time in 39 years. “She told me a lot of things had changed. Not everyone from her younger years was there. I think it was bittersweet.”

The scale and nature of Borjas’ legacy continues to be unknown, stated Egyes. “There has been so much she has done, and so many people she helped and supported. The number of people who have said to me ‘I’m alive because of Lorena’ is astounding. I think there is so much there, and so many legacies. She was a fighter. She will be missed in a big way.”

“For me, her death leaves a huge void, both as a friend and as a campaigner,” stated Herrera. “We don’t have that many effective leaders who are with us for a long time. Today is a day of such loss. With her death, we lose a huge piece of history. People like Lorena and me are supposed to grow older together, and reminisce about their younger years, and all the good things we did in the 1980s and ’90s. And now Lorena is gone, and I may feel lonely. I get a little scared.”

“She was like a sister to me and a role model, and it was such a pleasure growing with her professionally, emotionally, and spiritually.”

“Having Lorena for the last 30 years was such a great asset to us,” Herrera added. “And she was such a good friend all this time, and someone who taught me a lot of important things—and kept me positive even when we had difficult times in this country. She was like a sister to me and a role model, and it was such a pleasure growing with her professionally, emotionally, and spiritually. We went through a lot, and we were also able to enjoy a lot of good memories and moments.”

For Herrera, “It often takes a lot of work and discrimination to develop into a true community leader, and Lorena was a true community leader with great compassion. A great warrior. I hope our community has other opportunities to benefit from people like her.”