Joe Biden Is Smart to Get the Hell Out of the Way
For weeks now, I’ve been fearful about Joe Biden. Yes, the fatal coronavirus gifts severe political issues for Donald Trump (in spite of his present sparkling approval scores, this disaster undermines the something he had going for him: a just right financial system), however imagine how temporarily the pandemic killed the Joe-mentum.
It wasn’t that way back that Joe, no longer COVID-19, was once the communicate of the the town—and rightly so.
After a marketing campaign season when Biden slightly controlled to tread water, and once we just about wrote him off on the heels of pathetic performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, abruptly Joe got here roaring again with a surprising victory in South Carolina that propelled him to an enormous Super Tuesday.