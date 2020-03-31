Jeffrey Katzenberg Says News Programs on Quibi Will Be Non-Partisan: ‘It Is Neutral Territory’

When streaming provider Quibi launches on April 6, it’ll have some oddball programming, like a cooking contest the place blindfolded contestants are blasted within the face with a food-cannon and will have to recreate the meal fired at them. But what Quibi would possibly not have, founder Jeffrey Katzenberg tells Newsweek, is partisan politics.

When requested if Quibi’s protection of President Donald Trump will glance extra like MSNBC or Fox News, Katzenberg advised Newsweek, it could seem like neither.

“These are non-partisan, on-purpose, down-the center, actual news shows,” Katzenberg stated.

One obtrusive distinction is, like any different content material on Quibi, information displays shall be 4-10 mins lengthy and made for viewing on a telephone display screen. Even feature-length films from A-list filmmakers are delivered in 10-minute chapters at Quibi.

Katzenberg, one of the crucial outstanding liberal activists within the leisure trade, stated he and CEO Meg Whitman, a former Republican candidate for governor of California, made up our minds early on there can be no political opinion displays on Quibi.

“I didn’t want to,” Katzenberg stated. “Partisanship exists everywhere else, but this is a platform for everyone. It is neutral territory,” Katzenberg stated. “We are not doing political shows.”

Katzenberg does supply a caveat, pronouncing, “There are places in comedy where they may express an opinion, but these won’t be shows about politics.”

“I’m no less politically active today than I’ve been before,” Katzenberg persevered, “and I will continue to be, but it has nothing to do with, and it will never cross over into, the business of Quibi. There are no sides at Quibi. Meg and I decided a year ago that politics would not have a place on this platform.”

Jeffrey Katzenberg, proven right here on the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location on the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, says the Quibi streaming provider will shy clear of politics.

RIch Polk/Getty

Though Quibi will not be political, the inside track has affected the release of the platform. Katzenberg stated the coronavirus emergency brought about him and Whitman to reconsider their release plans for Quibi. Consumers can now enjoy Quibi unfastened for 90 days, as an alternative of the two-week trial length first of all introduced. After that, Quibi prices $4.99 per 30 days with commercials, or $7.99 ad-free.

“There’s nothing we can do better than bring joy, laughter and, to be frank, a distraction,” Katzenberg stated. “Quibi is for those five or 10 in-between minutes that you have throughout your day, and you have those as much in a coronavirus world as you did in the world you lived in six weeks ago, when you were on a train or waiting in line at Starbucks.”

Katzenberg additionally ran DreamWorks Animation for a dozen years, so he has an affinity for circle of relatives fare. However, interesting to households isn’t in Quibi’s quick plans.

“I’m certain at some point that will make sense, but you can’t do everything on Day One,” he stated. “Out of the box, this is designed for a Millennial audience of 18-44 year-olds. It’s not a family platform. Yet.”

Katzenberg ended his interview with Newsweek with a plug for “Daily Essentials,” a Quibi block of programming for customers all in favour of the most recent information, sports activities and cultural traits. “I cannot emphasize enough how valuable I think this will be to you,” Katzenberg stated.

“People are making decisions about how to part with their money. If we give them high quality at a good value, they will come. That has never not been the case in this business. Our goal is to inform, entertain and inspire,” he concluded.