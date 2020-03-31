How businesses are preparing for the next pandemic





There’s no vivid aspect to the coronavirus killing tens of 1000’s of folks. But it has, in some instances, speeded up businesses adopting sure applied sciences so they are able to be higher ready if the present epidemic drags on and for the next epidemic.

Last week, Dongyan Wang, a vice chairman at the trade device startup Landing AI, stated that the coronavirus has led extra producers to imagine upgrading their factories with state-of-the-art information crunching. His startup is increasingly more being contacted via firms that wish to set up extra A.I. applied sciences to automate their operations—particularly firms with amenities in Asia.

As an instance, Wang cited an unnamed Chinese production company CEO who advised him that if one employee out of 1000’s contracts the coronavirus, he can be required to quickly shut the manufacturing facility like he not too long ago needed to do. As a consequence, the corporate is “accelerating” its adoption of A.I. and machine learning over the next few years “to help augment the workers,” Wang stated.

Left unsaid is the risk that the generation would cut back the general selection of staff wanted in the manufacturing facility.

The hope is that the price of recent A.I. generation would repay the next time a pandemic or every other crisis blocks loads or 1000’s of workers from operating.

Wang’s feedback got here at the MIT Technology Review’s EmTech Digital A.I. convention, which is usually an in-person tournament. But in an indication of the occasions, it used to be held on-line this yr because of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, tech information website online The Information reported that Amazon “has seen a huge swell in sales inquiries” for its A.I. powered Connect carrier for call-center staff. Workers in giant name middle operations in the Philippines and somewhere else were quarantined and are due to this fact not able to paintings—or would possibly quickly be not able to take action.

As The Wall Street Journal reported, “Businesses are scrambling for temp workers and using bots to help filter callers who need a live person from those who can be helped in other ways.” In essence, firms are looking to make do with much less.

It’s unclear what the end result of all this spending on A.I. would imply to staff of the long term. Unions are increasingly more negotiating protections for workers impacted via automation. But the push via businesses to undertake A.I. could also be going down sooner than hard work contracts are being drafted.

Jonathan Vanian

@JonathanVanian

jonathan.vanian@fortune.com









Source link