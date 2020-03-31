Here’s What Happened to Sonja Farak After ‘How to Fix a Drug Scandal,’ and Where She Is Now

Netflix’s newest true-crime sequence, How to Fix a Drug Scandal, dives deep into a stunning Massachusetts scandal, one who began within the humble confines of an underfunded drug trying out lab and ended with a whole gadget in query.

Sonja Farak, a chemist with a longterm psychological well being combat, is the catalyst of the tale, but it surely does not finish along with her. This is the tale of Farak’s drug-induced wrongdoings, and it is the tale of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s place of job it appears turning a blind eye on the ones wrongfully convicted on account of Farak’s errors.

How to Fix A Drug Scandal takes a one-woman factor in a crumbling police drug lab and follows how it blew up a whole criminal gadget.

Farak struggled with psychological well being all through her existence, the documentary sequence explains. She attempted to kill herself in highschool, in accordance to Rolling Stone. She recovered, made it via school and were given a process as a chemist on the Amherst Crime Lab, the place she examined confiscated medication. If Farak discovered a substance used to be a true drug, the individual it used to be confiscated from may well be convicted of a substance-related crime.

Sonja Farak is the topic of Netflix’s “How To Fix a Drug Scandal.”

Netflix

Shortly into her position at Amherst, Farak determined to take a look at liquid methamphetamine to ease her non-public struggles. In the sequence, it is defined that Farak beloved the power the meth gave her. With the lab’s abundant drug provide, she used to be ready to sneak the drug every day from a jug that resided within the shared workspace.

Over time, Farak’s drug use grew to become to cocaine, LSD and, ultimately, crack. Her wrongdoings had been uncovered when unsealed cocaine and a crack pipe had been discovered underneath her table. The cocaine, present in an unsealed, finished drug-testing package, examined destructive—that means Farak had apparently changed the previously “positive” medication with falsified components.

Farak admitted to being on a record of gear whilst running between 2004 and her 2013 arrest. This in an instant provoked questions concerning the hundreds of instances through which her findings had contributed to the imprisonment of a person. Farak it appears nonetheless examined every case—in contrast to Annie Dookhan, any other Massachusetts chemist who used to be arrested 5 months prior to Farak for fabricating take a look at effects. In the aftermath of Farak’s arrest, it is been argued that as a result of she used to be underneath the affect, all the instances she examined may well be thought to be to were wrongfully convicted.

Because of all that, it is no wonder that Farak used to be despatched to jail in Massachusetts. The disgraced chemist used to be sentenced to lower than two years at the back of bars in 2014, following her to blame pleas for stealing cocaine from the lab. Before her sentencing, Farak failed a drug take a look at whilst out on bail, in accordance to Mass Live.

She’s now not in jail, as Farak has served her sentence. She used to be launched in 2015, as reported by means of Mass Live.

Despite her standing as a unfastened lady (who has apparently disappeared from the general public eye), Farak’s wrongdoings proceed to make waves within the Massachusetts courts. Between Farak and Dookhan—who is additionally featured in How to Fix a Drug Scandal—38,000 wrongfully convicted instances were brushed aside, in accordance to the Washington Post.