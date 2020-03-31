Ex-GOP Strategist Calls Trump ‘Incompetent,’ ‘Ignorant’ Over Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic

Former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt blasted President Donald Trump’s dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

Schmidt made the remarks whilst showing on the newest version of Deadline: White House on MSNBC, telling host Nicolle Wallace that Trump’s damaging personality characteristics were “magnified” all through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[Trump] is someone who is clearly interested in himself, in his re-election,” mentioned Schmidt. “The lack of discipline, the lack of focus, [its] just extraordinary to see the American president attacking political foes, to attacking the senior Democrat in the House, to attacking governors who are on the line in the states. It’s a ship of fools being run from that White House in a deadly moment.”

Schmidt rejected the perception that politics might be placed on dangle all through the disaster, announcing that Trump’s “incompetent” dealing with of the virus had resulted in hundreds of American deaths. Critics have accused Trump of inflicting injury through again and again minimizing the chance posed through the virus earlier than the U.S. outbreak started to unexpectedly multiply in March.

“It’s certainly a moment for politics because we understand the deadly consequences of having people that are incompetent, that are ignorant, that are completely unprepared for decision making,” Schmidt mentioned. “We see the deadly missteps accumulating now for a month, month and a half and the consequence will be a lot more dead Americans than there otherwise would be.”

He went on to match the U.S. COVID-19 loss of life toll to main screw ups and wars from historical past, noting that home deaths from the virus had been about to eclipse the virtually 3,000 who died on 9/11. By the tip of Monday night time, the whole did succeed in that milestone, with the virus inflicting greater than 3,100 U.S. deaths out of over 164,000 instances.

“Very quickly we’ll see all of the totals that exceed the total casualties for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan over the last 20 years,” he mentioned. “The scale of the tragedy that we’re in the front edge of is really hard to overstate. This is a historic moment. This is the biggest moment that’s occurred in this generation. And the government has shown itself completely outmatched by this crisis.”

Steve Schmidt, a key determine in Senator John McCain’s 2008 presidential bid, attends an match in New York City on September 26, 2018.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Schmidt was once a key determine in Senator John McCain’s 2008 presidential run and labored at the 2004 re-election marketing campaign for former President George W. Bush. Wallace additionally labored at the McCain marketing campaign and served as White House communications director all through the Bush management.

Although he were a lifelong Republican, Schmidt renounced the birthday celebration in 2018 after complaining that it were taken over through Trump.

“29 years and nine months ago I registered to vote and became a member of The Republican Party which was founded in 1854 to oppose slavery and stand for the dignity of human life,” Schmidt tweeted on June 20, 2018. “Today I renounce my membership in the Republican Party. It is fully the party of Trump.”

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.