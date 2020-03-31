Edge to Make One Final Appearance Before CombatMania 36

It’s the overall Monday Night RAW prior to CombatMania 36 and the WWE will try to ship a go-home display that may get fanatics excited for what is anticipated to be the most unearthly ‘Mania in corporate historical past.

CombatMania 36 won’t have fanatics in attendance and can cross on for 2 days. Reports state that one of the crucial suits might be pre-produced whilst all of the display might be recorded forward of Saturday and Sunday.

But that is what’s going down this weekend—what is anticipated to cross down this night? Well, WWE fanatics will see some WWE legends hyping up their respective suits.

Brock Lesnar will make some other look prior to CombatMania 36. Last week Paul Heyman made certain he let the WWE Universe know that Drew McIntyre used to be fortunate in his assaults on Lesnar and that may not occur this weekend. Will the Royal Rumble winner get the higher hand on Lesnar prior to their fit? Or will Lesnar get some kind of revenge?

Shayna Baszler used to be hit via RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on remaining week’s episode, however “The Man” is not completed there. She’s anticipated to arrive on Monday Night RAW and Becky can have lots to say about her CombatMania opponent.

The Undertaker signed the contract to make his fit with AJ Styles authentic. Styles says that his bout with “The Deadman” may not be simply any fit, however happen in a boneyard. How will Undertaker reply to Styles’ posturings?

Edge is anticipated to arrive on Monday Night RAW to reply to Randy Orton’s promo from remaining week. Orton believes there is not any one like him to ever be within the WWE, however Edge simply needs to get again at Randy for the assault on himself and his spouse. Will we get fireworks prior to CombatMania?

Here’s what took place at the March 30 episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS

The Undertaker Promo

After a video package deal recapping the feud between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, “The Dead Man” will get in entrance of a digicam and says that Styles is speaking an excessive amount of. Undertaker drops AJ Styles’ actual title, Alan Jones, and states that he used to be content material being a large fish in a small pond 10-15 years in the past as an alternative of coming to WWE with the most productive superstars.Now that they’re all long past—Stone Cold, Rock, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels and extra—he is right here, however he now has to take care of The Undertaker. AJ Styles used to be wonderful till he introduced up Michelle McCool and now he is going to bury him.Undertaker tells AJ to deliver Gallows and Anderson with him, and he’s going to deliver his personal “unholy trinity” with him.