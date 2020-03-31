‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah Proves ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Is ’Exactly’ Like Trump

Trevor Noah started Monday night time’s version of “The Daily Social Distancing Show” with “the only story that everybody’s talking about right now.” Of direction, he was once speaking about Tiger King, “the new Netflix series that’s somehow even more viral than COVID-19.”

After binging all seven episodes over the weekend, Noah mentioned he learned a few issues. “One, this is what happens when white people have no black friends,” he mentioned. “And two, Joe Exotic is not only one of the weirdest people you will ever meet in your life, he could also be president of the United States.”

Over the following seven mins, the host laid out what makes Joe Exotic and Donald Trump “exactly the same,” from their shared tendency to make the entirety about themselves to the best way they each “see conspiracies everywhere.”

On Trump’s newest concept that hospices don’t in fact want the ventilators that they’re desperately pleading for, Noah mentioned, “Yeah, Trump has a good point. All of a sudden, hospitals need way more ventilators than usual. What’s that about?”

Why does he suppose Joe Exotic is solely as “presidential” as Trump? “He’s self-absorbed, he’s disorganized, he’s obsessed with conspiracy theories,” Noah mentioned. “But maybe the most presidential thing about Joe Exotic is that he loves portraying himself as an expert in his field, when the truth is, he has no idea what he’s talking about. He’s just winging it, which again, should feel very familiar.”

“So look, I know Joe Exotic is in prison right now,” he added. “But if he ever somehow manages to get out, I’m hoping that he becomes president of the United States. Because yes, yes, he might be just as crazy as Trump, but at least if he’s in the White House, we’re gonna see tigers.”

