Could Abbott Laboratories’ New COVID-19 Tests Be a Coronavirus ‘Game Changer’?

Public well being officers name it a “game changer.” Abbott Laboratories’ new COVID-19 check guarantees ends up in as low as 5 mins. It’s a part of a wave of latest fast coronavirus checks which can be coming on-line as scientists rush to increase new gear to combat the worldwide pandemic.

Why are fast effects so necessary at the moment? What roughly public well being choices can they tell? And what’s the following frontier in coronavirus checking out?

