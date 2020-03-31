Coronavirus: Record supermarket sales in March ‘busier than Christmas’

Image copyright

Sales of groceries in the United Kingdom in March beat all earlier data as customers stocked up for a protracted length at house, in step with client analysts Kantar.

The busiest spell was once 16-19 March, when 88% of families visited a meals retailer, including as much as 42 million additional journeys throughout 4 days.

In the ultimate 4 weeks, year-on-year supermarket sales grew via 20.6%.

Kantar’s Fraser McKevitt stated £10.8bn sales in the previous 4 weeks have been “even higher than levels seen at Christmas”.

The figures have basically risen on account of folks making additional buying groceries journeys, relatively than spending extra on every seek advice from.

The moderate family spent an additional £62.92 throughout the previous 4 weeks, identical to including 5 days’ price of groceries.

London had the largest building up, with grocery spending up via 26% throughout the month.

Mr McKevitt added: “It’s inevitable that customers will upload additional pieces to their baskets when confronted with restrictions on their motion.

“With eating places and cafes now closed, none folks can devour foods at the move any more and an additional 503 million foods, basically lunches and snacks, will probably be ready and eaten at house each week for the foreseeable long run.”

Online grocery spending was once 13% upper than in the similar length ultimate yr.