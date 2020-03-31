Coronavirus fears for Putin, 67, as top doc he shook hands with tests positive days later





FEARS had been raised for Vladimir Putin’s well being after he shook hands with Russia’s top coronavirus physician, who has now examined positive for the illness.

The 67-year-old Russian president visited a sanatorium closing Tuesday, the place he chatted to Denis Protsenko however neither guy was once dressed in protecting clothes, TV photos presentations.

Dr Denis Protsenko shaking hands with Vladimir Putin closing week

Russia has to this point observed 2,337 coronavirus circumstances and 17 deaths, and says the virus has unfold to 73 of its greater than 80 areas.

The Kremlin stated that Putin was once being incessantly examined for coronavirus and that “everything is OK,” the RIA information company reported.

Pictures had been later launched appearing him in a gathering with the pinnacle of a financial institution nowadays.

Putin wore a hazmat swimsuit and elaborate masks when he toured the coronavirus wards.

But there was once no protecting clothes when he was once in different portions of the sanatorium with the manager physician and his workforce.

Also found in Protsenko’s place of work when he chatted to Putin different top officers together with deputy premier Tatiana Golikova, 54, who’s in general rate of Russia’s coronavirus coverage.

Chief sanatorium nurse Lyudmila Larionova stated she was once “shaken” by means of Putin’s choice to go into the coronavirus wing which is treating 350 sufferers, and the place two died on the weekend.

The Russian president and the rustic’s elite had been accused of believing themselves to be immune from the virus.

Putin’s spokesman and shut aide Dmitry Peskov on Sunday defended his discuss with to the sanatorium.

“He at all times prefers to look with his personal eyes how issues are going at the frontline,” he stated on nationwide TV.

“Putin would no longer be Putin if he didn’t come to a decision to move there.”

Protsenko, 44, writing on Facebook stated: “Yes, I’ve examined positive for coronavirus, however I think beautiful just right.

“I’ve remoted myself in my place of work. I believe the immunity I’ve advanced this month is doing its activity.”

Earlier this month, laid out his plans for adjustments to the Russian charter that can permit him to stick in energy till 2036.

Russian lawmakers voted to offer the federal government powers to claim a countrywide emergency over the coronavirus.

The measures come with consequences for violations of lockdown laws together with, in excessive circumstances, prison phrases of as much as seven years.

Moscow, the realm worst suffering from the epidemic, declared a lockdown on Sunday and dozens of areas have since imposed equivalent restrictions.

Residents of the capital can handiest depart their properties to shop for meals or drugs within reach, get pressing clinical remedy, stroll the canine or empty their packing containers.

Vladimir Putin assembly with the manager government of Vnesheconombank Igor Shuvalov nowadays













