Cops raid sex and drugs party packed with naked women for flouting coronavirus lockdown in Thailand





THIS is the instant law enforcement officials in Thailand busted a secret sex and drugs orgy being held in the center of a coronavirus lockdown.

Furious neighbours known as the police after attractive native teenagers partied continuous for 48 hours in Chiang Rai, in the north of the rustic.

Cops busted a sex and drugs orgy all through lockdown in Thailand

Ten males and 12 women had been then taken into custody for wondering

Officers then raided a luxurious bungalow and discovered 19 half-naked younger males and women cavorting subsequent to a swimming pool.

Three others had been discovered romping naked on a mattress in a close-by room, say studies from Thailand.

When officials searched the valuables they discovered a couple of bottles of booze, packing containers of condoms, methamphetamine, ketamine and marijuana.

They additionally discovered and confiscated a bag filled with greater than £5,000 in money all through the lockdown raid.

Ten males and 12 women had been taken into custody for wondering and virtually all examined certain for drugs.

Cops confiscated a bag filled with greater than £5,000 in money

Multiple packets of drugs had been additionally discovered all through the raid

On Monday we reported on claims the King of Thailand has long gone into ‘isolation’ all through the outbreak with 20 of his girlfriends.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn – often referred to as Rama X – used to be stated to have checked into a fancy German lodge with a harem of gorgeous royal concubines.

German tabloid Bild claimed the 67-year-old booked out all the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Bavaria after you have the golf green mild from native officers.

Thailand lately reported 127 new coronavirus circumstances and one dying, a well being respectable stated.

The newest quantity lift the overall selection of showed infections in Thailand to one,651 circumstances and 10 deaths for the reason that nation’s first case used to be reported in January.

Bangkok crowned the record of showed circumstances with 796, adopted by means of Nonthaburi (79), Phuket (55) and Yala (48).

Among the ones inflamed are 27 Bangkok law enforcement officials and no less than 19 scientific body of workers.





