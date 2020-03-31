CNN’s Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus





Chris Cuomo, one in all CNN’s maximum outstanding anchors, says he has examined positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The anchor of Cuomo Prime Time, which airs at nine p.m. ET, and brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, says he has quarantined himself in his basement and can proceed to do his presentations from that location.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” he wrote on Twitter. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and [wife] Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united.”

Andrew Cuomo, who has lovingly poked a laugh at Chris Cuomo on air a number of instances, introduced his strengthen in his day by day replace, announcing “this virus is the great equalizer. He is going to be fine. He’s young, in good shape, strong—not as strong as he thinks—but he will be fine. … In his job, he’s combative and argumentative…but that’s his job, that’s not who he is. He’s a really sweet, beautiful guy, and he’s my best friend.”

Cuomo is the best possible profile media persona to have a showed case of coronavirus to this point. According to the community, he was once remaining at CNN’s workplaces remaining Friday. To date, 3 CNN workers had been showed with coronavirus.

