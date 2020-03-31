CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo has been recognized with the radical coronavirus, the CNN primetime host showed on Tuesday morning.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for corona virus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath,” wrote Cuomo, who’s the more youthful brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The host added that he’s feeling nicely and can proceed to host Cuomo Prime Time nightly whilst recuperating from the virus.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” he endured. “That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

Cuomo was once final within the CNN workplaces in New York City on Friday. On Monday evening, the anchor broadcast his display from his house, which featured his governor brother joking with him concerning the basement location of the printed.

The anchor is apparently the primary cable-news host and no less than the 3rd CNN worker who has been recognized with COVID-19.

During his day-to-day coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo spoke at duration about his brother’s prognosis.

Pointing out that Chris can be nice as a result of he’s wholesome and robust, he additionally sought after to remind his brother that he’s “not as strong as he thinks” and that he’s additionally “concerned about his wife and his kids.”

“I do not care how good, how wealthy, how tough you suppose you’re,” the governor stated. “This virus is the great equalizer.”

“He is a in reality candy, stunning man,” he added. “He is my easiest buddy. My father was once at all times operating so it was once at all times me and Chris.”

At the similar time, the governor claimed he chastised his brother for just lately having their aged mom over for a talk over with, telling Chris that whilst she’s lately wholesome, “you’ll be able to’t have Mom on the space.”

The CNN anchor additional addressed the prognosis on his day-to-day SiriusXM radio display on Tuesday afternoon, pronouncing that he “knew it was just a matter of time” ahead of including that his brother was once beating him “over the pinnacle a little bit bit with it at the moment” because of their mom’s contemporary talk over with.

After telling listeners that he favored the well-wishes, he stated they didn’t want to waste their sympathy on him as he would get better from the illness.

“I am fine. This is, you know, I get what it is,” Cuomo declared. “I probably have a couple of different things going on at once. That’s not unusual either, but I feel—I’m a little lousy, you know, but everybody’s been sick before.”