Bernie Sanders Goes Off on ‘Grotesque’ Republicans to Seth Meyers Over Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

On Monday night time, Seth Meyers returned to the Late Night table—neatly, a short lived one housed in his front room in entrance of a quite spectacular bookshelf—for the primary “official” version of his display for the reason that novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic compelled New Yorkers indoors.

With musical accompaniment from friend Fred Armisen and musician Marnie Stern, Meyers introduced right into a takedown of President Trump’s astounding loss of management all through the coronavirus disaster, together with bragging about how prime his pandemic presser’s rankings are, prior to welcoming the night time’s first visitor: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Senator Sanders (D-VT) has been, with out query, probably the most visual and vocal Dem candidate all through the pandemic (because it it sounds as if took Joe Biden shut to every week to arrange a livestream in his house). And, talking with Meyers by the use of convention name from his own residence in Burlington, Vermont, Sanders defined why his Medicare for All proposal to revamp the (deeply damaged) American healthcare machine can be welcome all through those unsure occasions.

“Right now, as we speak, millions of people are losing their jobs, and some 87 million people already did not have any health insurance or are underinsured. So people are sitting home right now scared to death that somebody in their family is going to come down with the virus. They don’t know how they will even pay for the treatment they’ll receive, let alone any healthcare problems their families have,” mentioned Sanders.

He added, “A healthcare for all system is designed to provide quality care for all to do preventative work in order to prepare for some types of pandemics—not necessarily to make huge amounts of money for the insurance companies and the drug companies.”

When Meyers requested Sanders about how GOP participants of the Senate felt that the hot coronavirus stimulus invoice “was being too generous to the less fortunate,” the Democrat were given actual fired up.

“You have folks in the Senate, my Republican colleagues, who voted for a trillion dollars in tax breaks for the one percent and large corporations, and yet, in this stimulus package…what we said is, over a four-month period, in this terrible time where people are so worried about how they’re going to feed their families…that for four months we’re going to add six hundred dollars to what you would normally get from an unemployment check,” presented Sanders.

He endured: “We had some of my Republican colleagues say, imagine, there will be some low-income workers who would actually earn more from their unemployment check than they previously did when they made ten, twelve bucks an hour, we can’t allow that to happen! And to me, that is so ugly, so grotesque, so immoral that I felt compelled to speak out about it.”