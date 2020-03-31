Banks bow to pressure and axe shareholder payments

Image copyright

Some of the United Kingdom’s greatest banks have agreed to scrap dividend payments and hang onto the money, that may be wanted all through the coronavirus disaster.

The Bank of England welcomed the verdict to droop the payments to shareholders and suggested the banks now not to pay bonuses to senior workforce both.

The banks, which come with NatWest, Santander and Barclays, had been due to pay out billions to shareholders.

But in contemporary days they’ve come beneath pressure to hang onto the cash.

The deputy governor of the Bank of England, Sam Woods, wrote to some banking bosses asking them to droop dividend payments. He requested them to verify their determination by means of Tuesday night.

In a observation, the Prudential Regulation Authority, which is a part of the Bank of England, mentioned: “Although the selections taken nowadays will lead to shareholders now not receiving dividends, they’re a wise precautionary step given the original function that banks want to play in supporting the broader economic system thru a duration of financial disruption.

Between them, Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered, had been anticipated to pay a complete of £15.6bn to shareholders, in accordance to research from funding company AJ Bell.

But they are going to now retain the ones finances, which the Bank of England mentioned “will have to lend a hand the banks make stronger the economic system thru 2020”.

However, the Bank mentioned it didn’t be expecting the cash to be wanted, noting that the banks had greater than sufficient cash in reserve to maintain each an international recession and a surprise within the monetary markets.