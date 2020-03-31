16 States Restrict Access to Voting by Mail—How That Could Change 2020 Presidential Election During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic heightens issues about participation in November’s normal election, advocates are calling on officers in the over one dozen states the place vote casting by mail is closely limited to amplify get entry to to absentee ballots.

According to analysis compiled by the National Vote at Home Institute, 16 states prohibit the distribution of absentee ballots—which will also be mailed or another way delivered to the voter’s house—to citizens who provide a lawful excuse for averting in-person vote casting, reminiscent of deliberate shuttle or a incapacity.

Of the ones states, 5—West Virginia, Alabama, Indiana, Delaware and Massachusetts—have already waived those boundaries for citizens in upcoming number one and statewide elections on account of public well being issues over the virus’ unfold.

The talents of those and different states to amplify vote-by-mail choices come November are alternately restricted by political will, state legislation or the state charter.

Government watchdog staff Common Cause has known as on all states to “expand vote-by-mail programs and absentee voting wherever possible.”

“This is a time for our country to be united to protect each other as we face COVID-19, and that includes rethinking the way we manage our elections in many states,” Karen Hobert Flynn, the nonprofit’s president, stated in a press unencumber.

Many states have won really extensive power to amplify get entry to to mail-in vote casting, particularly as fears of social proximity have shuttered huge swaths of the country since early March.

The novel coronavirus, which reasons the illness COVID-19, has been discovered to survive surfaces for hours, from time to time days, after being expelled by an inflamed user.

In New York, which has the fourth-largest voting-eligible inhabitants in the nation, the state’s legal professional normal known as on Governor Andrew Cuomo to droop in-person vote casting “until further notice.”

“Voters shouldn’t have to choose between their health and the right to cast a ballot,” Attorney General Letitia James stated in a press unencumber. “Let’s make it easier for every voter to cast their vote without spreading the coronavirus and jeopardizing public health. Democracy should not be suspended if there is a safe alternative.”

The presidential number one election in that state was once later postponed to June. State Senator Alessandra Biaggi has presented a invoice that will permit any voter eager about contracting COVID-19 to request an absentee poll.

In Texas, the state’s Democratic Party has sued so as to put into effect in style vote-by-mail procedures for citizens frightened of casting a poll in user on Election Day.

Research has proven that vote-by-mail procedures can have a reasonable, if no longer sizable, have an effect on on voter turnout. A seminal 2000 learn about of Oregon’s adoption of vote casting by mail in the 1990s, printed in the magazine American Politics Research, discovered that the adjustments can have greater turnout by up to 10 p.c.

Subsequent analysis has forged doubt on the level of the turnout impact in Oregon, despite the fact that a 2012 learn about in the identical magazine affirmed an build up in turnout in particular elections.

Critics of mail-in vote casting argue that those ballots are the maximum inclined to misuse. In a 2005 file authored by the Commission on Federal Election Reform, which was once co-chaired by former President Jimmy Carter, it was once decided that “absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.”

A voter drops off an absentee poll on March 17 in Dayton, Ohio, after state primaries had been canceled. Many states have won really extensive power to amplify get entry to to mail-in vote casting all the way through the coronavirus disaster.

MEGAN JELINGER/AFP/Getty