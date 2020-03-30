WeLoveYamiche Trends After Donald Trump Accuses Reporter of Asking ‘Threatening’ Question at Coronavirus Briefing

The hashtag #WeLoveYamiche was once trending on social media Monday morning after President Donald Trump advised the White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor to not be “threatening” right through a coronavirus press convention.

At the Sunday briefing, the PBS NewsHour reporter requested the president about his declare state government didn’t want as a lot clinical apparatus as they had been soliciting for. Trump made the declare right through an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Trump interrupted Alcindor and stated she had to be extra “positive” ahead of including: “It’s always trying to get you… and you know what, that’s why nobody trusts the media anymore.”

Yamiche Alcindor of PBS NewsHour asks a query of President Trump on November 7, 2018.

“That’s why you used to work for the Times and now you work for somebody else,” the president stated. “Be nice. Don’t be threatening. Be nice.”

Alcindor endured along with her query, asking Trump how his view would affect fulfilments of clinical apparatus orders.

“It’s not going to impact it,” Trump spoke back. “We’re producing tremendous numbers of ventilators. We’re doing a great job on it.”

He later added: “You, me, we’re all on the same team. When journalists get up and you’re a journalist, a fine journalist, and ask questions that are so threatening—we’re all on the same team.”

President Trump nowadays at the White House stated to me: âBe great. Don’t be threatening.â

Iâm no longer the primary human being, lady, black individual or journalist to be informed that whilst doing a role.

My take: Be stable. Stay targeted. Remember your function. And, at all times press ahead.

— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 29, 2020

When Alcindor attempted to invite a follow-up query, a White House staffer took the microphone out of her hand because the president berated the correspondent for no longer being “fair” to different reporters.

Posting on social media after the clicking briefing, Alcindor stated: “President Trump nowadays at the White House stated to me: ‘Be great. Don’t be threatening.’

“I’m no longer the primary human being, lady, black individual or journalist to be informed that whilst doing a role.

“My take: Be steady. Stay focused. Remember your purpose. And, always press forward.”

The reporter then gained a flood of make stronger on Twitter as customers took up the #WeLoveYamiche hashtag. At the time of writing, #WeLoveYamiche was once forth within the U.S. Twitter trending scores with greater than 74,000 tweets the usage of the hashtag.

“Very heartening to wake up and see #WeLoveYamiche as the top trend on Twitter,” KETV meteorologist Matt Serwe tweeted. “She’s one of the best.”

Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile stated: “#WeLoveYamiche and every professional journalist on the job covering the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Thank you.”

“I love Yamiche because she’s not hysterical,” podcaster Paula Poundstone tweeted. “She remains calm, and asks important, reasonable questions that need answers. She understands the importance of facts.”

