Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021





The Tokyo Olympics will open subsequent 12 months in the similar time slot scheduled for this 12 months’s video games.

Tokyo organizers stated Monday the outlet rite will happen on July 23, 2021 — virtually precisely 365 days after the video games have been because of get started this 12 months.

“The schedule for the games is key to preparing for the games,” Tokyo organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori said. “This will only accelerate our progress.”

Last week, the IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics till 2021 on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

This 12 months’s video games have been scheduled to open on July 24 and shut on Aug. 9. But the close to actual one-year extend will see the rescheduled ultimate rite on Aug. 8.

There have been communicate of switching the Olympics to spring, a transfer that will coincide with the blooming of Japan’s well-known cherry blossoms. But it might additionally conflict with European football and North American sports activities leagues.

Mori stated a spring Olympics used to be regarded as however protecting the video games later offers extra space to finish the various qualifying occasions which were postponed by means of the virus outbreak.

“We wanted to have more room for the athletes to qualify,” Mori stated.

After protecting out for weeks, native organizers and the IOC ultimate week postponed the Tokyo Games underneath force from athletes, nationwide Olympic our bodies and sports activities federations. It’s the primary postponement in Olympic historical past, although there have been a number of cancellations all through wartime.

The Paralympics have been rescheduled to Aug. 24-Sept. 5.

The new Olympic dates would struggle with the scheduled international championships in observe and swimming, however the ones occasions are actually anticipated to even be driven again.

“The IOC has had close discussions with the relevant international federations,” organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said. “I believe the IFs have accepted the games being held in the summer.”

Muto stated the verdict used to be made Monday and the IOC stated it used to be supported by means of all of the world sports activities federations and used to be in response to 3 major issues: to give protection to the well being of athletes, to safeguard the pursuits of the athletes and Olympic game, and the world sports activities calendar.

“These new dates give the health authorities and all involved in the organisation of the Games the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the IOC stated. “The new dates … also have the added benefit that any disruption that the postponement will cause to the international sports calendar can be kept to a minimum, in the interests of the athletes and the IFs.”

Both Mori and Muto have stated the price of rescheduling the Olympics shall be “massive” — native experiences estimate billions of bucks — with many of the bills borne by means of Japanese taxpayers.

Muto promised transparency in calculating the prices, and checking out occasions deciding how they’re divided up.

“Since it (the Olympics) were scheduled for this summer, all the venues had given up hosting any other events during this time, so how do we approach that?” Muto requested. “In addition, there’ll wish to be promises once we e-book the brand new dates, and there’s a risk this will likely incur hire bills. So there shall be prices incurred and we can wish to believe them separately. I believe that would be the harder procedure.”

Katsuhiro Miyamoto, an emeritus professor of sports activities economics at Kansai University, places the prices as top as $four billion. That would quilt the cost of keeping up stadiums, refitting them, paying leases, consequences and different bills.

Japan is formally spending $12.6 billion to arrange the Olympics. However, an audit bureau of the Japanese govt says the prices are two times that a lot. All of the spending is public cash excluding $5.6 billion from a privately funded working price range.

The Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee is contributing $1.three billion, in line with organizing committee paperwork. The IOC’s contribution is going into the working price range.

IOC President Thomas Bach has again and again referred to as the Tokyo Olympics the most productive ready in historical past. However, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso additionally termed them “cursed.” Aso competed in capturing in the 1976 Olympics, and used to be born in 1940.

The Olympics deliberate for 1940 in Tokyo have been canceled on account of World War II.

The run-up to the Olympics additionally noticed IOC member Tsunekazu Takeda, who additionally headed the Japanese Olympic Committee, pressured to surrender ultimate 12 months amid a bribery scandal.

