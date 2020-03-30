Tips for Freezing Foods

I’ve spent extra time in my freezer this present day, shuffling via luggage of frozen cauliflower rice and hen thighs, as I’m cooking dinner virtually each and every night time. The freezer generally is a daunting tundra of freezer burnt leftovers and previous, plastic quart packing containers. But worry now not, there are methods to make your freezer simply as useful and vital as your refrigerator. From group to simple get right of entry to, we’ve rounded up a couple of issues to make your freezer a treasured garage choice for all your cooking endeavors.

FOR SOUPS AND STOCKS

Souper Cubes Extra-Large Silicone Freezing Tray with Lid

It’s a good time to take a look at your hand at creating a soup or inventory that may simply be reheated. Storing it within the freezer is made even more uncomplicated with this ice cube-tray-like device. Simply pour the liquid to the specified portion and set it within the freezer. Then, when you need to in truth consume or use it, defrost it such as you usually would.

FOR ORGANIZATION

BINO Stackable Plastic Organizer Storage Bins

Stackable containers will have to be a norm for your refrigerator through now, however what concerning the freezer? These are nice for organizing luggage of frozen veggies, meats, or what-have-you. They stack on every different for much more group and can stay all your issues in view so that you don’t fail to remember what you may have inside of.

FOR KEEPING AN EYE ON THINGS

Magnetic Dry Erase White Board

There had been such a lot of instances that I’ve forgotten what’s in my freezer. If you’re stocking it stuffed with extra issues than same old this present day, you will have to select up the sort of magnetic lists that you’ll be able to put proper onto your freezer. Put the thing, the date, and any notes like how scorching the oven must be or how lengthy it wishes to head within the microwave.

FOR LEFTOVERS

Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag

Buying plastic freezer luggage is a waste. Stasher luggage supply coverage for your freezer with heavy-duty, food-safe silicone. Plus, you’ll be able to get ready a complete meal, throw it within the freezer bag, after which pop the entire thing within the oven or microwave.

FOR ICE

Silicone Ice Cube Molds with Lid

One factor I didn’t take into accounts was once how a lot ice I am going via frequently. Grabbing the sort of silicone trays will give you 37 cubes without delay, so that you gained’t must fill up it each and every time you’re making two beverages.

