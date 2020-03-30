Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Top PR Woman Has A New Boss: The Queen

The Queen has snapped up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former PR director, after she used to be fired via the couple once they moved in a foreign country.

Sara Latham, whom, The Daily Beast understands, used to be left pissed off in her function because the couple’s head of communications after main selections had been made with out right here enter or wisdom, is amongst 15 team of workers contributors who will probably be formally made redundant on Wednesday, when Harry and Meghan officially stop to be running royals and forfeit the usage of their HRH titles.

It used to be mentioned on the time that efforts can be made to redeploy most of the team of workers because of lose their jobs and the Daily Mail reviews that Latham, who has twin British and American nationality, has been “snapped up by the Queen’s private office to advise it on special projects.”

Latham labored for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama sooner than transferring to the U.Ok., the place she labored for the federal government at the a hit London 2012 Olympic bid.

She used to be a senior determine at London PR behemoth Freuds from the place she used to be employed via Harry and Meghan after their marriage ceremony in a blaze of exposure.

Latham used to be charged with bringing a qualified and glamorous edge to generally staid royal PR, alternatively she increasingly more discovered herself undercut and outmaneuvered via the couple and the staff of U.S. press advisers they employed.

The Mail reviews {that a} palace insider mentioned of Latham: “She has great vision and has been through a baptism of fire at the Palace as a result of Megxit and come out the other side. She’ll be a breath of fresh air.”

News of Latham’s redeployment got here because the couple confronted an embarrassing snub from President Donald Trump Sunday, who mentioned that the U.S. would no longer pay for the couple’s coverage or safety following reviews that they’ve relocated to Hollywood.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom,” the president tweeted. “It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

A spokesperson for the couple mentioned Sunday that “privately funded security arrangements” had been being made, including, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources.”

The disclosure that their safety preparations are to be “privately funded” will now be picked over intimately within the U.Ok., the place there’s large hostility to the perception that British taxpayer cash may just nonetheless be used to offer protection to the couple.

The invoice to offer protection to them in a foreign country has been estimated at $10m consistent with 12 months.

Norman Baker, former Home Office Minister and skilled on royal price range informed the Mail: “They’re going to Los Angeles to be able to make packets of cash. There will probably be waterfalls of bucks cascading their manner. And they’re now personal voters. Why must we pay for them?

“We can’t have a state of affairs wherein contributors of the Royal Family can select to reside any place on the planet, alternatively bad, and be expecting us to pay. The risks in LA are a lot more important than within the backwoods of Windsor.”

As Harry and Meghan will not formally be royals, any resolution to provide them state-funded coverage would have rested with the White House.

The prospect of Trump providing them a sweetheart deal receded previous this month when excerpts of a prank name on Harry had been printed wherein he mentioned, “Unfortunately the world is being led by some very sick people… I think the mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry is so big in America, he has blood on his hands.”