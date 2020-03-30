N.Y. Congresswoman Diagnosed with Coronavirus After Voting for Stimulus Bill in D.C.

A member of Congress from New York who traveled to Washington, D.C., ultimate week to solid a vote for an financial stimulus package deal was once recognized Monday with “presumed coronavirus infection.”

The Bronx-area Democrat, Rep. Nydia Velázquez, stated she started feeling in poor health early Sunday morning and contacted the Capitol’s attending doctor, who recognized her with the virus in accordance with her signs however didn’t counsel she search a check or physician’s workplace discuss with.

“I developed the abrupt onset of muscle aches, fevers, nasal congestion and stomach upset,” Velázquez stated in a commentary Monday. “My symptoms are mild at the present time and I’m taking Tylenol for fever and isolating myself at home.”

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) questions former contributors of the Wells Fargo’s Board of Directors Elizabeth Duke and James Quigley all the way through a House Financial Services Committee listening to on “Holding Wells Fargo Accountable: Examining the Role of the Board of Directors in the Bank’s Egregious Pattern of Consumer Abuse” on Capitol Hill on March 11 in Washington, D.C.

Photo through Samuel Corum/Getty

The revelation may just imply that loads of lawmakers had been uncovered to an an infection. Velázquez was once compelled to go back to the country’s capital because of a procedural objection through Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who objected to the House passing a $2 trillion bipartisan stimulus package deal through voice vote with not up to a handful of contributors provide. By difficult a roll name vote, loads of lawmakers had been compelled to scramble again to D.C. in order to muster a majority and defeat the Republican’s procedural movement.

While on the Capitol construction, legislators practiced social distancing through spreading all through the chamber and disinfected surfaces after use.

Still, Velázquez was once in shut proximity to her colleagues, together with most sensible leaders in each events—House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 9R-Calif.)—at an engrossment rite after the invoice’s passage. The 67-year-old lawmaker additionally spoke at the ground.

Massie’s objection was once focused on his trust that contributors will have to be at the report when passing law that permits the sort of huge amount of money.

“They’re trying to protect the members who are there from political ramifications,” Massie stated to newshounds of congressional management. Pelosi and McCarthy had been unsuccessful in dissuading Massie to not carry an objection to a voice vote.

“If they’re telling people to drive a truck, bag groceries and grow food, by golly, they could be in there and they can vote,” he added.

His workplace didn’t straight away reply to Newsweek’s request for touch upon Velázquez’s prognosis.