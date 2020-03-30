‘My $60m weight-loss app cured my personal ache’

The BBC’s weekly The Boss collection profiles other trade leaders from around the globe. This week we talk to Ukrainian entrepreneur Victoria Repa, founding father of weight-loss and health app BetterMe.

Victoria Repa had an not going beginning in lifestyles for a a hit tech entrepreneur – she grew up in a tiny village within the Russian-speaking east of Ukraine.

There had been best 12 youngsters in her magnificence at secondary faculty, and sources had been restricted. “Lessons would only last 20 minutes in winter,” recalls the 27-year-old, “because we didn’t have any heaters.”

The faculty additionally did not have any computer systems, so the longer term tech entrepreneur did not get pleasure from any IT categories.

However, there have been no shortages of books, and her nice pastime was once devouring those about trade.

Her favorite creator was once the prestigious US investor Warren Buffett. The primary lesson that Victoria absorbed from the so-called “Sage of Omaha” was once that to be triumphant at the rest in lifestyles you needed to know completely the whole lot in regards to the topic.

She sought after to sooner or later observe in his footsteps, and be a a hit entrepreneur.

Another abiding reminiscence from her youth was once the “sense of pain” she felt for being obese.

“I was born into a family where everyone always had excess weight,” she says. “My mother always told me ‘you can do nothing, it is our family problem, and that’s it’.”

But as Victoria advanced via her teenage years she got here to really feel that she may just do something positive about it. And that if she was once a hit it will make her happier.

Looking again, she says it was once this revel in that first were given her fascinated by sooner or later making a trade round health and wellbeing.

“For me it became like a mission, to create tools for people to find their ideal state of body and mind.”

Yet in her small Ukrainian faculty, this sort of undertaking gave the impression far-fetched. And so she put it to the again of her thoughts. After excelling in her checks, she did a common stage at her native college – Donetsk National. She then received a fully-paid scholarship to check trade and fiscal economics at Kyiv School of Economics within the Ukrainian capital.

With maximum of her friends graduating into safe, well-paid jobs, Victoria to start with adopted the group. She took a place within the finance division of client items massive Procter & Gamble.

The activity introduced monetary advantages that her folks may just best have dreamed of. Yet Victoria did not really feel totally glad.

She remembered the plans she had in school to observe within the footsteps of her trade heroes, and construct an enormous corporate from scratch. She did not wish to proceed to be only a company worker.

This was once in 2016, when she was once 24. “I didn’t have a family to support, so I thought ‘I’m young, I can still take risks’,” she says.

By then the large expansion in smartphone use was once in fact transparent, with the app marketplace providing a bunch of alternatives for start-up companies.

So Victoria determined to go away her secure and safe activity to take a look at to fulfil her youth ambition.

She sought after to construct an app that will each lend a hand other people reduce weight, and lend a hand heal the ache she had felt as a kid. Following Warren Buffett’s recommendation, she was once coming into a marketplace she understood.

Basing herself in Kyiv, she joined forces together with her co-founder Vitaly Laptenok. He had experience in growing video content material for social media advertising campaigns.

While the Ukrainian capital is house to device corporations comparable to Epam, Luxoft and Global Logic, who do outsourcing paintings on behalf of firm corporations, it does not have a evolved tech start-up tech scene.

But whilst Victoria and Vitaly did not have an ecosystem of nimble start-u.s.to lean on, when it comes to attaining their desired marketplace, their geographic location was once no longer an issue. Thanks to social media, and Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, they knew they may succeed in shoppers around the globe.

So, noticing that health and wellbeing content material was once gaining large traction on websites like Instagram, specifically in america, they set about drumming up hobby within the first iteration in their app, which was once known as BeautyHub.

However, nonetheless discovering their toes, it fell flat. This did not faze Victoria, who had picked up every other bit of recommendation from trade books – “fail fast, and fail cheap”.

As merchandise move, apps do not include many overheads. If they die a demise, you’ll be able to briefly transfer on, she says.

It was once in 2018 that her and Vitaly’s app, via then known as BetterMe, began to revel in good fortune. Offering personalized health and vitamin lessons, person numbers started to upward thrust strongly because of certain word-of-mouth.

Today, regardless of stable pageant from opponents comparable to MyFitnessPal, My Diet Coach, and Lose It, BetterMe’s 5 sister apps have now been downloaded greater than 40 million instances.

It has 500,000 paying subscribers, round 80% of whom are ladies, and annual revenues of greater than $60m (£51m). It has primary places of work in Kyiv and Cyprus.

Lauren Ryan, a recreational analyst at analysis team Mintel Leisure, says that what has helped spice up the recognition of BetterMe, and different well being and health apps, is the top value of gymnasium memberships.

“The cost of membership fees, and busy working lifestyles, mean gyms are not a feasible option for many,” she says. “[So] call for for cost-effective ‘pocket personal running shoes’ as grown.

“And 16-34s are probably the most enthusiastic about virtual health merchandise, indicating that the fashion is right here to stick.”

As BetterMe continues to develop, Victoria says she has long past from being a “leader the whole lot” form of leader govt, to now having the ability to stand again slightly, and let her 80-strong team of workers get on with issues.

While the good fortune of the app has made her really feel significantly better about herself, she says that what offers her the best pleasure from her activity is customers posting footage to show their weight reduction.

“Before and after footage imply extra to me than income graphs,” she says.

