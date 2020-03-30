Kevin Durant Warns Rihanna About Coronavirus After Pop Star Jokes About Wearing a Mask

Throughout his occupation, Kevin Durant has established himself as a bonafide NBA nice, courtesy of 2 NBA titles and two NBA Finals MVP awards. As Rihanna came upon for herself over the weekend, the second one total select of the 2007 NBA draft may be world-class in relation to Twitter spats.

The pop superstar joined DJ Spade’s Instagram Live consultation on Saturday night time and joked about Durant having coronavirus, questioning whether or not she must put on a masks within the chat, earlier than wishing the previous Golden State Warriors a rapid restoration.

Earlier this month, 4 Brooklyn Nets gamers examined certain for COVID-19. While the group didn’t determine the quartet, Durant instructed The Athletic he used to be one of the crucial 4 and showed he had reduced in size coronavirus.

The two-time NBA champion’s answer used to be in most cases swift, as he addressed Rihanna as “Robyn”—the pop superstar’s exact first identify—and questioned whether or not she’d simply returned from Europe, which has been ravaged by way of the pandemic over the past month.

“Is KD allowed in here?” Rihanna requested. “Should I wear a mask to live?” She then wrote, “But foreal get well soon KD.”

Durant stated his cough sounded “Rona-ish” however warned Rihanna she will have picked up the virus in Europe with out appearing any signs, because the virus used to be “lurking” around the Atlantic since December.

“Yo Robyn didn’t u just come from Europe?”

The nine-time Grammy Award winner, on the other hand, spoke back pronouncing she have been again within the U.S. for no less than two months.

Drake additionally chimed in with a shaggy dog story, however used to be abruptly omitted by way of Durant.

Durant is considered one of 13 gamers or group individuals within the NBA to have examined certain for coronavirus, since Utah Jazz middle Rudy Gobert become the primary participant to check certain for COVID-19 on March 11.

Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons ahead Christian Wood even have examined certain.

Two weeks in the past, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets each introduced individuals in their organizations had examined certain to COVID-19, however neither group showed whether or not any in their gamers have been affected.

On the similar day, two Los Angeles Lakers gamers and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart have been additionally showed to have examined certain for the virus.

The latter, on the other hand, introduced on Sunday night time he had totally recovered.

As of Monday morning, over 143,000 circumstances of coronavirus were reported within the U.S.—the best tally on the planet.

Over 2,500 deaths were recorded within the nation and virtually 5,000 other people have recovered, in keeping with Johns Hopkins University, which has been monitoring the outbreak the usage of mixed knowledge resources.

Over 34,000 other people have died globally because the outbreak of coronavirus started in Wuhan, a town situated in China’s central Hubei province, overdue ultimate 12 months. There are over 724,000 circumstances globally, with greater than 152,000 recovered.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets smiles all over the primary part in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 10 in Los Angeles, California. Durant is considered one of 4 Nets gamers to have examined for certain for coronavirus.

Harry How/Getty