Ken Shimura dead at 70 – Comedy legend dubbed ‘Japan’s Robin Williams’ dies of coronavirus





LEGENDARY Japanese comic Ken Shimura has died elderly 70 after contracting coronavirus.

The veteran slapstick funnyman – referred to as “Japan’s Robin Williams” – used to be in health center after Covid-19 led to critical pneumonia.

His supervisor mentioned he first reported signs together with fatigue on March 17 and used to be hospitalised on March 20 with pneumonia prior to checking out sure for coronavirus on March 23.

His loss of life used to be extensively lined on tv in Japan the place he remained an enormous superstar.

It threw lovers into mourning together with singer Naoko Ken who tweeted: “I cannot think anything now. I can no longer see Ken-chan. This is too sad.”

Shimura used to be recognized for his parodies and slapstick comedy skits, together with the Charlie Chaplin-style “moustache dance,” and a music about his house town of Higashimurayama in Western Tokyo.

He joined the well known Japanese comedy crew the Drifters after leaving college in 1974.

In his memoir, Shimura mentioned he used to be impressed via American comic Jerry Lewis.

He used to be nonetheless lively till his fresh sickness, starring in a large number of TV techniques, and used to be because of start paintings on a film in April.

He were because of run phase of the Olympic torch relay representing Higashimurayama within the 2020 Tokyo Olympics till they had been postponed till subsequent 12 months.

“I am sure he was working hard with a sense of mission to deliver laughter to people,” a consultant from Shimura’s company mentioned.

“I don’t think he imagined he would die a death like this.”

The surviving contributors of the Drifters had been too surprised to factor statements on Shimura’s loss of life, their control advised The Japan Times.

Japan’s well being ministry recorded 173 new instances of coronavirus on Sunday, with 68 in Tokyo, the most important single-day spike for the capital, CNN reviews.





