I’m Doing a Great Job Fighting the Coronavirus, and 100,000 of You Will Die
By the time you learn this, the coronavirus can have killed as many Americans as Osama Bin Laden did on 9/11, with many extra deaths to come back.
It didn’t should be this fashion.
Sunday, the president mentioned that 100,000 deaths can be a nice win. Only in the international of Trumpian dumbfuckery may just any individual brighter than a toaster oven assume 100,000 avoidable deaths is a win. That’s like announcing, “Hey, honey, I went to the strip club, caught an STD, knocked up a stripper named Destynee, and got a second mortgage to bail her meth tweaker boyfriend out of jail…but at least I didn’t touch the kids’ college fund.”