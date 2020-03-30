How to Watch ‘iHeartwork Living Room Concert For America Benefit’ With Elton John, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys

While the general public dangle to their houses and different dwellings throughout America throughout the coronavirus pandemic, there is a star-studded live performance Sunday night time to lend a hand elevate cash for hungry households in America, and for the primary responders suffering from the pandemic. Elton John, Alicia Keys and the Backstreet Boys will headline the “iHeart Living Room Concert For America,” and plenty of different stars are anticipated to take part.

The Fox Network will air the display starting at nine p.m. ET on Sunday.

Elton John would be the host of the display, which additionally will come with Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw.

The one-hour display is scheduled to characteristic inspirational messages from visitors, and different particular appearances from Ciara, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Russell Wilson, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, Sam Smith, H.E.R. and others to pay tribute to the entrance line well being pros, first responders and native heroes operating the entrance traces to fight the rising COVID-19 pandemic, sometimes called coronavirus.

The tournament will inspire audience to improve certainly one of two charities to elevate cash.

Feeding America says that each buck raised supplies foods for up to 10 households.

The COVID-19 First Responders Fund states that first responders around the nation are sacrificing their lives throughout the pandemic, and that this basis “provides support to those first responder families who are enduring financial hardship due to the coronavirus outbreak.”

Folks can donate right here to that group.

FOX will air the development with out a advertisements, and also will be offering the the display throughout all of its linear and virtual platforms, together with the Fox News channel.

COVID-19 is the legit identify of coronavirus, which was once first detected in Wuhan, China in overdue 2019. Since then, there were over than 720,000 folks international who examined sure and greater than 33,000 deaths, in accordance to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. There had been 149,000 recoveries.

The United States leads all international locations with just about 140,000 sure instances, and the U.S. has greater than 2,400 deaths comparable to coronavirus.

President Donald Trump previous Sunday mentioned he’s extending social distancing pointers to April 30. He additionally mentioned that he expects the loss of life toll to top in two weeks and America to be in complete restoration via June 1.

“The peak for death rates is likely to hit in two weeks,” Trump mentioned. “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before victory is won.”

Trump mentioned closing week he was hoping America can be again open for industry via Easter Sunday, which is 2 weeks from Sunday on April 12. However, his remark hints on the loss of life toll from coronavirus will hit its crescendo round Easter.

Elton John plays at Mt Smart Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Photo via Dave Simpson/WireImage