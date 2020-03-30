German state finance minister ‘kills himself in despair’ over coronavirus crisis sparking global economic meltdown





A GERMAN state finance minister has killed himself after despairing over take care of the coronavirus crisis which has sparked a global economic meltdown.

Thomas Schaefer, a 54-year-old married father-of-two, used to be discovered lifeless on Saturday in Hochheim, close to Frankfurt in Germany’s Hesse area.

State governor Volker Bouffier connected Schaefer’s loss of life to the virus crisis on Sunday, announcing he had turn out to be ate up with take care of the coronavirus crisis which has despatched global markets into freefall.

He mentioned Schaefer used to be specifically occupied with “whether it would be possible to succeed in fulfilling the population’s huge expectations, particularly of financial help.”

“I have to assume that these worries overwhelmed him,” Bouffier mentioned.

“He apparently couldn’t find a way out. He was in despair and left us.”

Bouffier added: “We are in shock, we are in disbelief and above all we are immensely sad.”

Authorities mentioned witness statements and observations on the scene had led them to consider the minister had died via suicide.

Schaefer used to be a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and had held his place for a decade.

Germany’s federal and state governments have drawn up large help programs to cushion the blow of in large part shutting down public existence to gradual the unfold of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the German Chancellor has been in quarantine for the previous week after a physician who gave her a vaccine examined certain for coronavirus.

Ms Merkel is now running house in the meanwhile, consistent with her spokesman.

Merkel has expressed her gratitude to Germans who’re following the principles on social distancing, announcing it used to be vital to stay no less than 1.five meters (about 5 toes) aside to scale back the chance of an infection.

“Thank you. I know it means making sacrifices, both personal and economic,” she mentioned.

“I’m very moved that such a lot of individuals are obeying the principles. That’s how we display that we deal with older other people and the in poor health, for whom the virus is probably the most unhealthy. In brief, that’s how we save lives.

“The great aim is to gain time in the fight against the virus.”

If you, or somebody you understand, wishes assist coping with psychological well being issues the Samaritans will also be contacted on 116 123, or consult with Mind’s website online.

