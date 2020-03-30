Fears for Vladimir Putin who’s ‘convinced he’s immune to coronavirus’ amid string of dangerous Covid-19 security lapses





VLADIMIR Putin has been accused of believing he’s “immune” to coronavirus after a string of primary security lapses put him in danger of the killer illness.

The 67-year-old strongman and his aides have put themselves in danger in spite of no transparent plan for his succession if he’s incapacitated through the virus.

Vladimir Putin addresses the Russian country over the coronavirus outbreak on March 25[/caption]

The worry comes as panic is sweeping the Moscow which is on digital lockdown as coronavirus spreads in Russia.

Critics have accused Putin and his best aides of believing they’re “immune” to Covid-19.

And in the meantime, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a best Putin best friend, warned: “Nobody is safe.”

Putin used to be observed ultimate week at Moscow’s primary coronavirus health center Kommunarka along medics who weren’t dressed in mask, headgear or gloves as they watched him get dressed in a yellow protecting swimsuit – despite the fact that they deal with Covid-19 sufferers.

Chief health center nurse Lyudmila Larionova mentioned she used to be “shaken” through Putin’s choice to input the coronavirus wing which is treating 350 sufferers.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned: “He all the time prefers to see along with his personal eyes how issues are going ‘at the frontline’.

“Putin would no longer be Putin if he didn’t come to a decision to move there.”

He claimed “all safety precautions were taken” for the prime profile seek advice from, which got here simply days prior to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson used to be identified with Covid-19.

Critics have identified Putin shook arms with medics and held health center conferences along Mayor Sobyanin with out protecting equipment or social distancing.

Vladimir Putin dressed in a protecting swimsuit all over a seek advice from to the health center for coronavirus sufferers on March 24[/caption]

Vladimir Putin shakes arms with health center leader Denis Protsenko[/caption]

Peskov himself attended the similar birthday party as best singer Lev Leshchenko, 78, who has since been identified with coronavirus, as has his spouse Irina, 41, reported Nazygar Telegram.

Leshchenko used to be observed hugging common composer Igor Krutoy, 64, who then embraced Peskov.

Online political outlet VCHK reported: “After partying Peskov is going to paintings within the Kremlin the place he meets the president.

“It can be arduous to believe what would occur will have to issues move down a nightmare trail.

“Putin is no Boris Johnson – and reaction of the world community would be different.”

One Kremlin worker is understood to have shrunk coronavirus – named as Kristina Bitaeva, within the state awards division – after coming back from Europe.

Vladimir Putin poses virtually shoulder-to-shoulder with medics in Moscow[/caption]

Peskov denied she had contemporary touch with the Russian president including the reputable’s recognized contacts “were taken under surveillance” and all workplaces the place she have been had been “disinfected”.

There has been grievance that Putin’s govt has no longer taken coronavirus critically and ex-president Dmitry Medvedev hinted {that a} alternate of manner used to be wanted.

One critic mentioned: “The Russian elite think they are immune from coronavirus.”

Kremlin foe and previous chess champion Garry Kasparov accused “dictator” Putin of considering he may just ban the virus “like he has free speech and opposition candidates”.

‘COVER UP’

Writing within the Washington Post, he mentioned: “While Covid-19 used to be filling European hospitals, Russia used to be nonetheless filling football stadiums with enthusiasts and, in a single case, the outlet rite of a chess match in a theatre with greater than one thousand other people.”

He accused Moscow of a cover-up over an infection numbers.

Mr Kasparov mentioned: “It is exceptional that anybody ever took Russia’s coronavirus numbers at face price.

“Like maximum dictatorships, Putin’s regime lies continuously, even if it doesn’t have to.

“Authoritarian regimes are obsessive about data keep an eye on, particularly when there may be information that would cause them to glance susceptible.

“No appearance of vulnerability can be permitted, otherwise the people might start getting dangerous ideas.”

On Sunday, Russia formally had 1,534 instances – together with greater than 1,000 in Moscow – over its 11 time zones.

This is fewer than tiny Luxembourg and a bunch of assets have disputed the statistics as Russia impulsively builds further health center capability.

Fears are raging that Putin is downplaying Russia’s coronavirus outbreak.

The capital has tricky isolation regulations from these days, whilst Putin has put all the nation on a one week vacation in a bid to sluggish the unfold.

Were Putin to be incapacitated, little recognized high minister Mikhail Mishustin, 54, would quickly take over the Kremlin.

But mavens forecast a raging combat as competing factions vie for energy in Moscow.

Due to the pandemic, Putin ultimate week postponed his deliberate April referendum which can have saved him in energy till 2036 when he can be 83.

Russia professional Ben Noble, of University College London, advised The Telegraph Online that Putin’s failure to groom a successor “places the device and the rustic in danger if he had been taken out of the image with out caution.

“In different phrases, worry for security within the provide places the structural balance of the regime in danger within the long-term – a key weak point of personalist rule.

“The Kremlin is mindful of this existential risk.

“It additionally is aware of that contributors of the elite are mindful of this susceptible spot.”

Moscow is in lockdown as Red Square used to be left completely abandoned[/caption]

A paramedic in protecting equipment on the Novomoskovsky scientific heart for coronavirus sufferers[/caption]









