Exclusive: WePaintings is selling Meetup to AlleyCorp for a fraction of its 2017 price





WePaintings is selling Meetup, the social community that encourages other people to get in combination in particular person, to AlleyCorp and a group of non-public traders, the coworking corporate has showed to Fortune.

The sale comes simply days after WePaintings’s majority proprietor, SoftBank, introduced a $41 billion asset sale to assist it climate the downturn within the world financial system as a result of of the unfold of the coronavirus. Both WePaintings and AlleyCorp declined to proportion the acquisition price, however a number of assets privy to the discussions say it used to be a fraction of the $156 million that WePaintings paid for Meetup in 2017.

“Our decision to divest Meetup aligns with WeWork’s renewed focus on the company’s core workspace business and marks a positive step forward for both WeWork and Meetup,” WePaintings’s head of company construction, Rohit Dave, stated in a observation supplied to Fortune.

According to AlleyCorp CEO Kevin Ryan, all the way through the previous month of the coronavirus pandemic the Meetup logo has grow to be “more important.”

“This is terrible now, but we are going to get in rooms together in the future,” Ryan says. “Also, I have spent lots of quality time with my family the last few weeks, and I am ready to meet other people!”

To wit, as a lot of the arena has stayed inside of all the way through the pandemic, Meetup—which used to be based within the aftermath of 9/11 as a manner for other people to connect to their communities—has pivoted to on-line gatherings, a first within the corporate’s 18-year historical past.

“At the end of the day, we wanted someone who was aligned with our mission and deeply cares about human connections,” Meetup CEO David Siegel tells Fortune. “Secondly, [we wanted] someone who could make Meetup stronger from a tech standpoint.”

More than 100,000 area of interest Meetup subjects, starting from unique dancing to Javascript tutorials, are actually being run on-line. Siegel stated the corporate had its perfect earnings and primary winning month in 5 years in February, and he believes the trade will proceed to toughen as other people search extra human connection all the way through a time of disaster.

“Cities are going to open up, and as they open up we will message our organizers and members and say we want you to set a goal for 10,000 Meetups,” Siegel says. “We are going to empower our organizers to get people back out, city by city.”

Siegel says he met with greater than 50 potential patrons earlier than he beneficial AlleyCorp, which has introduced Internet corporations together with Business Insider, MongoDB, and DoubleClick, to identify a few.

In distinction to WePaintings’s growth-at-all-costs mantra, Meetup took a sluggish and secure way to growth, elevating $18.three million over 11 years earlier than it used to be got by means of the coworking corporate. WePaintings has raised just about $13 billion because the corporate were given off the bottom in 2010. It additionally took a $9.five billion bailout from SoftBank closing October.

In a letter to traders closing week that used to be got by means of Fortune, WePaintings stated it “has a strategic plan and a sound financial position.” As of Dec. 31, 2019, the corporate had $4.Four billion in money and money commitments, leaving the corporate with the “financial resources and liquidity to execute our plan through 2024,” the letter stated.

