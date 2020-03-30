Dramatic moment British man is wrestled to the ground and handcuffed in Majorca for defying coronavirus quarantine rules





THIS is the moment a British man allegedly flouting Spain’s coronavirus curfew rules was once wrestled to the ground and handcuffed by means of police in Majorca.

The dramatic pictures was once taken by means of a neighborhood resident from his balcony in the vacation island’s capital of Palma.

The Brit may also be heard shouting “Get off, get off” as the Spanish man recording the incident assures different onlookers that the two males suffering with him are police.

Spain‘s State of Emergency rules most effective permit other people to be out on the side road for only some causes, together with to talk over with a grocery store, financial institution or chemist or to pass to and from paintings.

Cops reportedly changed into suspicious after they noticed the man strolling alongside the pavement however then hiding at the back of trees when he noticed them.

The officials requested him for his paperwork and it appeared in the beginning that he meant to co-operate, in accordance to native media.

But he then changed into agitated and driven considered one of the police officers earlier than operating away, it is alleged.

The police gave chase, ultimately catching up with the Brit, mentioned to be elderly about 25.

It is alleged that he then assaulted some other officer, Ultima Hora reported.

SPAIN ON LOCKDOWN

The man, who was once introduced beneath keep an eye on, was once arrested and faces prosecution for breaching the State of Emergency, assaulting the police and resisting arrest.

It’s no longer the first example of a vacationer falling foul of Spain’s strict coronavirus keep an eye on measures.

A Brit lady was once this month filmed being dragged from her resort pool in Tenerife and hauled away in cuffs in entrance of cheering visitors.

She was once later unmasked as a failed Labour candidate in the final General Election.

Another lady was once filmed being nicked for sunbathing in the park after defying police officers to get a tan in Majorca.

And a crowd of boozy Benidorm Brits had been just lately recorded taunting officials as they refused to disperse, chanting “we’ve all got the virus”.

Spain nowadays changed into the 3rd nation to verify extra Covid-19 instances than China, as its dying toll rose by means of 812 in an afternoon to succeed in 7,340.

Coronavirus infections there have higher by means of 6,398 since Sunday to hit a complete of 85,195, Spain’s well being ministry mentioned.

The nation has now joined the US and Italy in having extra coronavirus instances than China, the place the case rely stands at 82,156 as of nowadays.

