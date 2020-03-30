Coronavirus: Oil price collapses to lowest level for 18 years

Image copyright

The price of oil has sunk to ranges no longer noticed since 2002 as call for for crude collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude fell to $23.03 a barrel at one level on Monday morning, its lowest level since November 2002.

Meanwhile the price of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell beneath $20 a barrel and shut to an 18-year low.

Oil costs have fallen by way of greater than part throughout the previous month as corporations scale back or shut manufacturing.

In addition to the drop in call for, a price battle broke out previous this month between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

This started when Saudi Arabia failed to persuade Russia to again manufacturing cuts that were agreed with the opposite participants of the Opec oil manufacturers’ workforce.

However, analysts stated the cave in in call for from the measures taken to counter the unfold of coronavirus used to be now the principle issue.

“Opec, Saudi Arabia and Russia could mend their differences, but there’s not that much Opec could do…. the demand shock from Covid-19 is just too big,” Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank’s head of commodities analysis, informed Reuters.

“The reality is global storages will fill up in a couple of months if nothing changes, and that will have all sorts of disruptive impacts on pricing.”