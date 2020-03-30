Coronavirus Fear Prompts Nursing Homes to Balk at Taking Back Patients From Hospitals

By Judith Graham, Kaiser Health News

A wrenching warfare is rising because the COVID-19 virus storms via U.S. communities: Some sufferers are falling right into a no guy’s land between hospitals and nursing properties.

Hospitals want to filter out sufferers who now not want acute care. But nursing properties don’t need to take sufferers discharged from hospitals for concern they’ll carry the coronavirus with them.

“It’s a huge and very difficult issue,” mentioned Cassie Sauer, president of the Washington State Hospital Association, whose contributors had been hit early by means of the coronavirus.

Each aspect has reputable issues. Hospitals in coronavirus sizzling spots want to release beds for the following wave of seriously sick sufferers. They are canceling optionally available and nonessential procedures. They also are making an attempt to transfer coronavirus sufferers out of the health facility as briefly as conceivable.

The function is to “allow hospitals to reserve beds for the most severely ill patients by discharging those who are less severely ill to skilled nursing facilities,” Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, mentioned a couple of weeks in the past because the federal company at ease regulations limiting which Medicare sufferers can obtain nursing house care.

Nursing properties are alarmed at the chance of taking sufferers who could have coronavirus infections. The penalties may well be dire. The first nursing house recognized to have COVID-19, the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, noticed the virus unfold like wildfire. It killed 37 folks.

“We’re looking at case fatality rates of 30, 40, 50% in nursing homes when coronavirus gets introduced,” mentioned Christopher Laxton, government director of AMDA—the Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, which represents nursing house scientific administrators.

Fears lengthen to sufferers with different prerequisites, reminiscent of strokes or middle assaults, who’ve been within the health facility and don’t have COVID-19 signs however may harbor the virus.

In its most up-to-date steering, the American Health Care Association, an business business workforce, mentioned nursing properties can settle for sufferers “who are COVID negative or do not have symptoms.” If any person has signs reminiscent of a dry cough or fever, they “should be tested for COVID-19 before being admitted to the facility.” If any person is COVID fine, they must be stored handiest “with other COVID positive residents.”

But nursing house docs concern this doesn’t pass a ways sufficient. According to a solution by means of the California Association of Long Term Care Medicine, nursing properties must now not have to take sufferers recognized to have the coronavirus except “they have two negative tests that are 24 hours apart, OR 10 days after admission AND no fever for 72 hours.” A brand new AMDA solution echoes this warning.

“We have an obligation to our patients to draw the line,” mentioned Dr. Michael Wasserman, president of the California affiliation. “Increasing the number of COVID-19 positive residents in facilities—whether these facilities have patients with the virus or not—raises the risk of infecting the uninfected and dramatically increasing the number of deaths.”

For their phase, health facility leaders say an emphasis on trying out earlier than discharging sufferers is impractical, given the dearth of checks and delays in receiving effects.

“Many nursing homes are requiring a negative COVID-19 test even for patients who were in the hospital for nothing to do with COVID,” mentioned Sauer in Washington state. “We don’t agree with this. It’s using up very limited testing resources.”

Nowhere are tensions upper than in New York, the place Gov. Andrew Cuomo has mentioned 73,000 additional health facility beds might be wanted inside of weeks to deal with a surge of COVID-19 sufferers. Hospitals within the state have 53,000 beds.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Health issued an advisory noting: “No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH [nursing home] solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.”

Speaking on behalf of nursing house physicians, AMDA voiced sturdy opposition, calling the coverage “over-reaching, not consistent with science, unenforceable, and beyond all, not in the least consistent with patient safety principles” in a observation.

Some nursing properties are sending citizens with suspected coronavirus to hospitals for analysis after which refusing to take them again till checks verify their unfavourable standing.

“Essentially, they’re dumping patients on hospitals and saying, ‘Too bad—you’re stuck with them now,’” mentioned a specialist who works carefully with hospitals and spoke at the situation of anonymity.

Others need to do their phase to serve COVID-19 sufferers. “It is our obligation to keep the health care system flowing,” mentioned Scott LaRue, president of ArchCare, the well being care device of the Archdiocese of New York.

LaRue has no illusions about maintaining the coronavirus out of ArchCare’s 5 nursing properties, which, blended, have 1,700 beds.

“In New York City the virus is everywhere,” he mentioned. That way it has to be controlled, now not have shyed away from. “Our intention is to take COVID-19 stable patients” and transfer them to a unmarried flooring at each and every nursing house, he mentioned.

That will occur below two prerequisites, LaRue mentioned. First, ArchCare will want enough non-public protecting apparatus—robes, mask and face shields—for its personnel. Currently, the device can’t get face shields. It used to be due to run out of robes by means of Wednesday.

Second, ArchCare will want to take a look at whether or not its protocols for managing COVID-positive sufferers are running. Those come with hanging sufferers in isolation, tracking them extra carefully, proscribing the quantity of people that can pass in, and making sure that personnel use non-public protecting apparatus and are educated correctly.

So a ways, handiest one in every of its nursing house sufferers is understood to have COVID-19.

“We won’t know for 14 days if the steps we’re taking are working,” LaRue mentioned.

But it’s unrealistic to be expecting different nursing properties to observe swimsuit.

“I would be surprised if 10% to 15% of skilled nursing facilities in the U.S. could take a COVID-positive patient and treat that patient safely while ensuring that other residents in the home are safe,” mentioned David Grabowski, a professor of Health Care Policy at Harvard Medical School.

In a brand new observation within the Journal of the American Medical Association, Grabowski requires setting up “centers of excellence” to maintain sufferers convalescing from COVID-19 and development “temporary capacity” in sizzling spots the place the will for post-hospital services and products is most likely to surge.

That’s starting to occur. On Tuesday, Cuomo introduced {that a} box health facility being constructed by means of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to area overflow coronavirus sufferers at the Jacob Ok. Javits Convention Center in New York City would come with 1,000 beds for sufferers who don’t want acute care services and products.

On Wednesday, a unit of Partners HealthCare, a big Massachusetts well being care device, introduced a brand new heart for sufferers convalescing from COVID-19 at the fourth flooring of Spaulding Hospital for Continuing Care, a long-term care health facility in Cambridge. The heart, set to open quickly, may have 60 beds and settle for sufferers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

In the Twin Cities house of Minnesota, Allina Health, which operates 11 hospitals, is partnering with Presbyterian Homes & Services to convert a 50-bed professional nursing house to a “step-down site,” mentioned Dr. Emily Downing, a vice chairman of Allina Health. The function is to assist COVID-19 sufferers recuperate so they are able to go back to nursing properties or senior residing communities.

Katie Smith Sloan, president of LeadingAge, which represents not-for-profit nursing properties, house care companies and assisted residing facilities, mentioned she used to be listening to about nascent plans to reopen closed nursing properties for COVID-19 sufferers. Government companies want to make financing to be had to construct additional capability to maintain those sufferers, she mentioned.

As for sufferers who want much less extensive care or who want to be quarantined after the health facility to be sure that they aren’t infectious, different choices exist.

“King County has bought a hotel and is leasing another and is looking at what are now empty ambulatory surgery centers or a Christian summer camp in the area,” mentioned Sauer of the Washington State Hospital Association.

