Cop Welcomes a Miracle as Coronavirus-Ravaged New York City Reels Around Him

As coronavirus deaths fixed in New York, Police Officer Nicholas Torrisi and Police Officer Joseph Feger replied at 12:38 a.m. Sunday to a document of a feminine in exertions.

When the 2 police officers from the 47th Precinct arrived on the cope with on East 227th Street within the Bronx, they discovered the girl within the bed room, so with reference to giving delivery that they radioed for an ambulance.

“Be advised EMS is on backlog and there isn’t an ETA for the next available,” the dispatcher responded.