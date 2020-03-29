Whiskey makers are bending the rules for barrel-aging, signaling a new wave for bourbon





Whiskey making has a well-trodden transatlantic cycle. Americans age

their bourbon in charred new oak barrels to extract taste. They then send

the ones barrels throughout the ocean, the place they experience a 2nd existence through getting used to

mature Irish whiskey and Scotch.

But in recent years, whiskey makers are bending time-honored, barrel-aging traditions. This cask-aging experimentation is leading to a wave of new whiskey flavors, frequently coming from a secondary growing older procedure in a other barrel than what was once used to at the beginning age the spirit. These used barrels can come from rum properties in the Caribbean, Spanish sherry, Mexico’s mezcal, or even Chardonnay and Merlot wine barrels.

This procedure, frequently referred to as “finishing,” can assist a distillery stand aside in a crowded and aggressive spirits trade, trap in new customers with new flavors, or even alternate some outdated misconceptions. “Before the [whiskey] boom began, the interest from the media in whiskey was that the Scotch were innovative, and bourbon was not,” says Chris Morris, grasp distiller at Woodford Reserve. “Personally, that got me ticked off.”

In the past due 1990s, Woodford Reserve started to experiment with completing in barrels from woods made in Kentucky, however now not simply conventional oak. The bourbon logo started to make use of barrels produced from cherry, maple, and ash. “We went crazy and that began the real experimentation,” says Morris. A Chardonnay-finished bourbon was once the first to be launched in 2006.

Woodford Reserve would use totally matured double-oaked bourbon that had sat in the new oak barrels for a minimum of 5 and part years for the secondary growing older. The purpose of the completing is to enhance the vanilla, caramel, and fruit notes that Woodford Reserve is already identified for.

At Maker’s Mark, Bill Samuels Jr. spent six months striking simply 9

phrases on a paper to stipulate what he sought after his new expression to be. The first

phrase was once merely “yummy.” He additionally sought after larger, bolder flavors and a longer

end. The end result was once Maker’s Mark 46.

It took two years and 125 experiments to land on the finalized procedure, taking Maker’s Mark and completing it for 9 weeks in a limestone cellar in barrels that experience 10 seared virgin French oak staves. This procedure is sort of unnecessarily complicated and nerve-racking, as French oak timber don’t yield up to American oak and take two times as lengthy to develop.

“The accountants weren’t glad, the warehouse guys weren’t glad, the

entrepreneurs weren’t glad,” remembers Jane Bowie, director of innovation at Maker’s

Mark. “It is a product I like as a result of not anything about it is smart, with the exception of for

the manner it tastes.”

Cask innovation is an ongoing dedication for each manufacturers. Woodford

Reserve closing 12 months debuted a bourbon that were elderly in cognac barrels and

offered in a fancy decanter at a worth of $1,500 consistent with bottle. Three years previous, Maker’s

Mark introduced the Private Select program, permitting

barrel customizations for as much as 1,001 other combos relying on the

use of 5 other completing staves.

Jefferson’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Very Small Batch Courtesy of Jefferson’s Bourbon

The most famous experimental providing from Jefferson’s Bourbon is the distillery’s ocean collection, wherein masses of barrels of bourbon are placed on boats that consult with 5 continents on a median travel. The preliminary experiment led to a thicker, darker spirit that tastes of caramel, like a darkish rum with briny notes from the sea. Jefferson’s has introduced 20 bourbon voyages up to now.

“There are some purists who don’t like what I do,” admits Jefferson’s founder and leader strategist Trey Zoeller. “Distilling is a science. Maturation is where it gets fun.”

The Irish are rising as possibility takers. Teeling Whiskey Distillery has 70 other maturation tasks in its warehouse with some releases achieved in rum or brandy barrels, in addition to French oak barrels that had in the past been utilized by a Finnish rye gin corporate. Slane Irish Whiskey ages in 3 casks: American virgin and seasoned casks and Spanish sherry casks. As a end result, Slane’s Triple Casked has vanilla and spice notes, in addition to ripe banana, Demerara sugar, and a little bit of dried end result and baking spice.

Method and Madness’s whole vary comes with a twist. Expressions are achieved in oak and chestnut from Spain or France. Last 12 months the distillery, which is owned through Pernod Ricard’s Irish Distillers, launched limited-edition bottles made with completing from wild cherrywood and acacia wooden.

“When you are playing with innovative casks, you don’t want to kill the underlying whiskey flavor,” says Jack Teeling, founding father of the Teeling Distillery. “You want to find something that complements it.”

Of direction, there are quite a few cask-aging misfires. Secondary casks can overpower completely excellent whiskey or lead to unwanted taste combos. Woodford Reserve had prime hopes for sassafras, however growing older in the wooden led to a weirdly minty-tasting whiskey. Method and Madness as soon as used Tokaji casks that have been too dry and had a slight sulfur be aware. Jefferson’s put bourbon in used Tabasco barrels, however the ensuing flavors scorched the mouth, whilst Teeling’s use of timber from the Brazilian rain wooded area purportedly led to a drink that “tasted like a piano.”

“Some woods simply aren’t appropriate, they may be able to leak. Or the whiskey simply

doesn’t style excellent,” says Brendan Buckley, a advertising and marketing director at Pernod

Ricard, which owns Method and Madness.

Seeing the place the winds have been blowing,

the Scotch Whisky Association closing 12 months comfy rules to permit the country’s distillers extra

flexibility in the barrels they might use for completing. The transfer comes as

gross sales for Scotch whisky have confronted demanding situations of past due whilst call for for whiskey from America and

Ireland soars.

“It has been extremely thrilling.

People are having a look for attention-grabbing, new, and sudden flavors,” says Zeenah

Vilcassim, world logo director for advertising and marketing at Dewar’s.

Anticipating the alternate from the trade’s business group, Dewar’s two years in the past started to experiment with new barrel-aging processes it couldn’t discover in the past. It has already launched two new expressions underneath the corporate’s cask collection, the use of rum and mezcal casks.

Cooper & Thief Sauvignon Blanc is stuffed with fragrant fruit taste, with citrus and spice notes harking back to a effective blue agave tequila, giving solution to a toasty vanilla from the barrels. Courtesy of Cooper & Thief

Many barrel handoffs are between sibling manufacturers owned through the liquor trade giants. Slane will get barrels from a Kentucky cooperage owned through Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman. Dewar’s makes use of Bacardi and Ilegal Mezcal barrels. Corona beermaker Constellation Brands ships Casa Noble tequila and High West Distillery rye whiskey barrels to wine logo Cooper & Thief. Stateside, wine gross sales have softened of past due, so growing older in whiskey barrels can provide a glass of the logo’s Napa Valley Cabernet an additional trace of candy caramel and spiciness that customers are gravitating towards.

Cooper & Thief cellar grasp Chris Leamy says six months of additional growing older is the restrict for spirits-barrel-aged wines. He warns towards overdoing it.

“You don’t need to crush this wine

with the spirit,” Leamy says. “The whiskey will always win if you go too hard.”

