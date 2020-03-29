What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2020? Full List of Releases
A brand new month is upon us, because of this there can be masses of new titles to flow on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming large has a bunch of titles to stay audience entertained whilst caught indoors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, together with the apocalyptic I Am Legend in case you are into that kind of factor presently.
Along with dozens of classics (together with lots of the early James Bond motion pictures), Amazon Prime Video will roll out a pair of new originals from the community, such because the Cannes Film Festival winner Invisible Life, Les Misérables and Season 6 of Bosch.
“Invisible Life” debut on Amazon Prime Video on April 3, 2020.
April 1
A View to a Kill
America In Color, Season 1
Bangkok Dangerous
Bird Of Paradise
Blind Husbands
Broken Blossoms
Bronx SIU, Season 1
Daniel Boone
Diamonds Are Forever
Diary Of A Hitman
Die Another Day
Dirt Every Day, Season 1
Dishonored Lady
Dollface
Dr. No
Dr. T & The Women
Drums In The Deep South
El Rey del Valle, Season 1
For Your Eyes Only
Foyle’s War, Season 1
From Russia with Love
Gator
Gods And Monsters
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Gorky Park
Hotel Artemis
I Am Legend
License to Kill
Live and Let Die
Mark Of Zorro
Molly of Denali, Season 1
Moonraker
Mr. Selfridge, Season 1
Mutiny
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Our Wedding Story, Season 1
Repentance
Shirley Valentine
Son Of Monte Cristo
Tarzan The Fearless
The Bodyguard
The Boost
The Brothers Grimm
The Bureau, Season 1
The Chumscrubber
The Hoodlum
The Living Daylights
The Lost World
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Mind of a Chef, Season 1
The New Adventures Of Tarzan
The Sender
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Vida, Season 1
You Only Live Twice
April 3
*Invisible Life
*Tales from the Loop, Season 1
April 10
*Les Misérables
Rambo: Last Blood
April 14
Vault
April 16
The Lighthouse
April 17
*Bosch, Season 6
*Dino Dana, Season 3B
*Selah and the Spades
April 20
Paranormal Activity 3
April 29
Footloose
Available for streaming on Prime Video channels
April 1
The Mallorca Files, Season 1 on Britbox
April 2
Broke, Season 1 on CBS All Access
Valero Texas Open on PGA Tour Live
April 5
ACM Awards on CBS All Access
World on Fire, Season 1 on PBS Masterpiece
April 9
The Good Fight, Season four on CBS All Access
April 10
IT: Chapter 2 on HBO
The Undoing, Season 1 on HBO
April 11
The Masters on CBS All Access
April 12
Baptiste, Season 1 on PBS Masterpiece
Belgravia, Season 1 on Epix
Insecure, Season four on HBO
Run, Season 1 on HBO
April 16
Joker on HBO
RBC Heritage on PGA Tour Live
April 23
Zurich Classic of New Orleans on PGA Tour Live
April 26
Vida, Season Three on Starz
April 27
I Know This Much is True, Season 1 on HBO