What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2020? Full List of Releases

A brand new month is upon us, because of this there can be masses of new titles to flow on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming large has a bunch of titles to stay audience entertained whilst caught indoors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, together with the apocalyptic I Am Legend in case you are into that kind of factor presently.

Along with dozens of classics (together with lots of the early James Bond motion pictures), Amazon Prime Video will roll out a pair of new originals from the community, such because the Cannes Film Festival winner Invisible Life, Les Misérables and Season 6 of Bosch.

“Invisible Life” debut on Amazon Prime Video on April 3, 2020.

Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

April 1

A View to a Kill

America In Color, Season 1

Bangkok Dangerous

Bird Of Paradise

Blind Husbands

Broken Blossoms

Bronx SIU, Season 1

Daniel Boone

Diamonds Are Forever

Diary Of A Hitman

Die Another Day

Dirt Every Day, Season 1

Dishonored Lady

Dollface

Dr. No

Dr. T & The Women

Drums In The Deep South

El Rey del Valle, Season 1

For Your Eyes Only

Foyle’s War, Season 1

From Russia with Love

Gator

Gods And Monsters

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Gorky Park

Hotel Artemis

I Am Legend

License to Kill

Live and Let Die

Mark Of Zorro

Molly of Denali, Season 1

Moonraker

Mr. Selfridge, Season 1

Mutiny

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Our Wedding Story, Season 1

Repentance

Shirley Valentine

Son Of Monte Cristo

Tarzan The Fearless

The Bodyguard

The Boost

The Brothers Grimm

The Bureau, Season 1

The Chumscrubber

The Hoodlum

The Living Daylights

The Lost World

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Mind of a Chef, Season 1

The New Adventures Of Tarzan

The Sender

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Vida, Season 1

You Only Live Twice

April 3

*Invisible Life

*Tales from the Loop, Season 1

April 10

*Les Misérables

Rambo: Last Blood

April 14

Vault

April 16

The Lighthouse

April 17

*Bosch, Season 6

*Dino Dana, Season 3B

*Selah and the Spades

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3

April 29

Footloose

Available for streaming on Prime Video channels

April 1

The Mallorca Files, Season 1 on Britbox

April 2

Broke, Season 1 on CBS All Access

Valero Texas Open on PGA Tour Live

April 5

ACM Awards on CBS All Access

World on Fire, Season 1 on PBS Masterpiece

April 9

The Good Fight, Season four on CBS All Access

April 10

IT: Chapter 2 on HBO

The Undoing, Season 1 on HBO

April 11

The Masters on CBS All Access

April 12

Baptiste, Season 1 on PBS Masterpiece

Belgravia, Season 1 on Epix

Insecure, Season four on HBO

Run, Season 1 on HBO

April 16

Joker on HBO

RBC Heritage on PGA Tour Live

April 23

Zurich Classic of New Orleans on PGA Tour Live

April 26

Vida, Season Three on Starz

April 27

I Know This Much is True, Season 1 on HBO