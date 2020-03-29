The Coronavirus Has Come to the Worst Place in Manhattan’s Worst Jail

The coronavirus has come for the Metropolitan Correctional Center, and it arrived in the worst conceivable position.

As a 69-year-old guy who lived in the storied federal prison for many of 2019, I will be able to let you know that social distancing—even supposing it used to be an idea that anyone within the facility’s partitions understood—can be nearly unimaginable to identify.

At the MCC, prisoners in all however one unit are housed two to a cellular—a 70-or-so-square foot cellular. They use the identical bathroom there, and naturally acquire for foods, socializing, and tv staring at in shut quarters. That’s dangerous sufficient! But making issues worse, the prisoner with the coronavirus used to be housed in 11 South, the facility’s handiest dormitory unit. Which signifies that the prisoner who reduced in size the virus lived in exceptionally shut quarters with different prisoners when put next to the housing association in the different devices.