The Band’s ‘Brown Album’ Turns 50 Without a Touch of Gray

I can now not—I swear—be sucked into speaking concerning the profundity of The Band’s Brown Album, which has wound up the file’s de facto name since the authentic bore no name on its duvet, simply “The Band,” and as the file jacket was once… brown. There’s been extra pseudo-profundity spewed about this file than another I will suppose of, excluding perhaps Sgt. Pepper. So I’m now not going to move there.

I used to be nonetheless a youngster once I first heard the Brown Album, which got here out in 1970, part a century in the past, and what I favored about them was once that they have been a rock and roll band that didn’t sound like a rock and roll band. They indubitably didn’t sound like children. They seemed like grown-u.s.making a song about grown-up issues (and what youngster doesn’t wish to be a grown-up?). There have been songs about previous males who hated being previous, and burglars and farmers and defeated infantrymen who couldn’t catch a damage. Even the affection songs sounded messy and complex, unhappy and glad and—splitting the variation—bittersweet.

The lyrics have been simply the icing. It was once the track that held me. The manner they crafted songs instructed you they’d listened to each and every possible taste and style, from folks songs to rhythm and blues. In their songs you heard brass bands, the church organ, and the ones eerie sounds from tacky sci-fi films along side electrical guitar and bass and drums. They’d soaked all of it up and so they took what they wanted anywhere they discovered it. They weren’t on my own in that. If you sought after to be musically hip within the ‘60s, you realized to festishize the previous. But nobody else seemed like The Band. And nobody, now not even the participants of the gang, was once precisely positive why that was once.

In the brand new documentary Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band, (in keeping with Robertson’s memoir Testimony), which charts the historical past of the gang, Richard Manuel remembers the way it felt making their first two information, how perplexed he was once concerning the track they have been developing, how arduous it was once to outline as a result of “there was nothing to compare it to.” And but it was once a type of pleased confusion since the track made him so glad. “I really liked it,” he stated. “I just hope other people do.”

Watching the primary part of this new documentary—which covers the entirety as much as the introduction of Music From Big Pink (1968) and the Brown Album (1970)—is like breathing in helium. The 2nd part—the place they grew aside, and a few of them fell aside—is like getting clunked at the head with the helium tank. The largest casualty of their break-up in 1975 was once that intense bond they’d had, now not simply as buddies however as musicians. No team ever had higher parity: all of them may play, 3 of them have been terrific singers, and 3 may write songs. The sound they produced was once free however by no means sloppy, dense and but ethereal, with the veteran precision of a classical string quartet the place voices and tools weave out and in in very best steadiness. The sum of the sound was once more than the portions, and the ones portions have been really extensive.

Those songs have the specificity of goals in addition to their surreality. We listen a lot of these names: Jake, Annabella, Virgil Caine, Jemima, W. S. Wolcott. But we don’t know a lot about them. The phrases and scenarios are shiny and urban (“Standing by your window in pain, a pistol in your hand”), however there’s simply sufficient vagueness within the lyrics to drive a listener to finish the image being drawn. Bruce Springsteen places it smartly in Once Were Brothers when he says The Band’s track was once like not anything “that you’ve ever heard before and it sounds like you’ve known it forever.”

The Brown Album has been in heavy rotation at my space for part a century. It’s were given extra endurance than nearly another file I’ve ever owned. If time teaches us the rest, it’s to be modest about what we cherish, as a result of the ones issues trade. Passions come and pass. That stated, I imagine maximum of us keep on with the track we heard after we have been younger. So much of it’s addiction. But some issues do bear. The Brown Album is one of the ones issues.

Americana as a musical style begins with this album. You can name that a blessing or a curse. I do know I’ve. But in point of fact, there was once not anything that sounded just like the Brown Album, or Big Pink, earlier than they first seemed in 1968 and 1970.

If you like this album too, pass take hold of a reproduction of the 50th-anniversary field set version (new combine on vinyl and CD, along side the standard outtakes and the recording of their Woodstock efficiency, some promo pictures, and a DVD video document about making the file that’s a lot higher than maximum such things as this). Before this set seemed, I might have sworn to you that I used to be finished with field units. Apparently now not. Not once they sound this just right.

As quickly as I heard a streamed model of the newly remastered model of “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” I reached for my sack of highfalutin important phrases and got here proper up with: Holy shit!

I received’t say it was once like listening to a new tune. It was once an previous tune heard anew, like seeing a acquainted portray after it’s been restored. It’s the similar portray, best extra so. Everything concerning the recording sounded larger, clearer, with extra readability and house within the track. If the rest it sounded extra like musicians if truth be told sitting in a room and taking part in and making a song in combination. When I were given my fingers at the vinyl model of the entire album, it sounded even higher (they’re lower at 45 RPM through the best way, and the rest will sound higher in that structure, however that is manner past the minimal improve).

I used to be glad once I noticed my opinion echoed through Robertson in an interview in Billboard (hello, I wasn’t imagining issues): “I went back to the original masters with Bob Clearmountain [the genius sound engineer credited with this remix] and we thought, ‘Let’s make this better for now for what we couldn’t do back then. Bob—who is one of the best in the world at doing the stuff—brings up the tapes and he starts to work and do his magic on it. Then I go to his studio, we’re listening to this and we’re like, ‘You can’t do this. We can’t do that. This is like taking a painting and saying, ‘Let’s enhance it.’ We couldn’t do that. What we could do, we discovered, is we can take the original tapes, put it just like it was, but with today’s technology, we can present it with less hum and hiss and things that you got from tape and everything back then, in a more pristine way. You can hear more of the music, more of the air in it, and present it so you’re inside of it more—that we could do.”

The Band made two albums as just right as the rest in American widespread track earlier than the smartly began to run dry. There are some just right songs at the 3rd album, however through then it’s like they’d began believing their very own press (that they’d laid naked the soul of previous rural America, which I at all times concept was once most commonly horseshit). But that doesn’t imply they didn’t write a lot of fantastic songs. They went directly to make extra albums earlier than they busted up in 1975, however as opposed to the are living album Rock of Ages, with the ones beautiful horn preparations through Allen Toussaint and performances the ultimate, not anything as memorable as the ones first two information ever emerged once more. But two nice information, information that sound as distinctive these days as they did once they first seemed? You need to tip each and every hat you personal to that ranking.